Tapit Filly Among Hips to Watch for Sept. 14 Session

A daughter of North American three-time leading sire Tapit , out of 2012 Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner Believe You Can is among the horses to watch during the Sept. 14 session of the Keeneland September yearling sale.

Bred in Kentucky by Brereton C. Jones and consigned as Hip 1038 by Jones and his Airdrie Stud, the filly is out of a daughter of Proud Citizen who won eight of 14 starts and earned more than $1.28 million.

Believe You Can was bought back by Jones for $4.9 million when she was offered in foal to Tapit at the 2014 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky Fall sale. The subsequent foal, a colt named Believe in Royalty, was purchased by William Mack and Robert Baker for $900,000 at last year's Keeneland September yearling sale. Jones retained an interest with Mack and Baker in Believe in Royalty, who recently finished third in his debut at Delaware Park Aug. 28.

"She's just a very nice filly in the shape of what so many good Tapit fillies have been," said Airdrie's Bret Jones. "She's got her mother's brains and the body that Tapit puts on them so that's a pretty fantastic combination."

Also on the list for the session that concludes Book 2 is a Pioneerof the Nile filly (Hip 970) who was an early Jan. 10, 2016, foal. Consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, the filly was produced from the Lion Heart mare Agave Kiss, the winner of six of 10 starts, including the 2012 Cicada Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack. The filly was bred in Kentucky by Profoal Partners 1.

Two Uncle Mo yearlings are also among those that could light up the bid board Thursday.

Hip 894 is a son of Uncle Mo bred and consigned by Hinkle Farms whose second dam is Golden Temper, a daughter of Forty Niner who won the 1999 Dogwood Stakes (G2) at Churchill Downs and Iowa Oaks at Prairie Meadows. The colt is out of Unabashed, whose female family includes Italian Oaks (G1) winner Ivyanna. Unabashed, a daughter of Elusive Quality , was bought by Hinkle while carrying the Uncle Mo colt in utero for $115,000 at the 2015 Keeneland November breeding stock sale.

Hip 1106 from Gerry Dilger's Dromoland is an Uncle Mo filly who cost $210,000 as a weanling when acquired by Bears River Equine at last year's Keeneland November sale. The Jan. 31, 2016, foal was bred in Kentucky by Erv Woosley and Ralph Kinder and is out of stakes-placed Chilling Command, a daughter of the late Master Command.

A half brother to Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1) winner Well Armed is offered by Taylor Made Sales Agency as Hip 930. The son of Medgalia d'Oro out of the Notebook mare Well Dressed, is from a loaded female family. The extended family includes grade 1 winner American Patriot, and multiple stakes winner Awesome Flower. The colt was bred in Kentucky by Susan Casner.