T.I.P. Championship Winners Announced

The inaugural Thoroughbred Incentive Program (T.I.P.) Championship Horse Show was held September 10, in the Rolex Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park, coinciding with the New Vocations All-Thoroughbred Charity Show.

During the championships, 119 Thoroughbreds competed in a total of 12 divisions for English Pleasure, Hunters, and Jumpers, and each division was awarded prize money of $1,000.

The winners of each of the divisions are as follows:

ENGLISH PLEASURE Registered Name Show Name Rider Division Smart Saint Simply Devine Erika Halt Senior English Pleasure Acquisitive Acquisitive Jacqueline Needle Junior English Pleasure HUNTERS Registered Name Show Name Rider Division Ultraslan Ultraslan Laura Moquett Crossrails Gem Twist Gem Twist Tammy Shivers Very Green Hunter Meet My Buddy Meet My Buddy Kelsey Harbour Beginning Hunter Erlton Queen Exquisite Morgan Mickel Special Hunter Caught Me Looking Caught Me Looking Bridget McNeese Cummins Suitable Hunter Felton Felton Susan Sisco Low Hunter JUMPERS Registered Name Show Name Rider Division Milord Milord Heather Stark Hopeful Jumper Sligovitz Sligovitz Saige Baker Suitable Jumper Sunday Hat Sunday Hat Laura Moquett Schooling Jumper Lu E Davor Karisma Devon Oliver Open Jumper

The New Vocations All-Thoroughbred Charity show took place September 8 and September 9, and all proceeds from the show will support Thoroughbred aftercare.

"This entire show, from Friday through Sunday, highlighted the athleticism and professionalism of off-track Thoroughbreds as show horses," said Kristin Leshney, senior counsel for The Jockey Club and the administrator of T.I.P. "We hope shows such as this increase the demand for Thoroughbreds and let owners know that they will be rewarded for choosing to ride a Thoroughbred."

To qualify for the championships, a T.I.P.-eligible Thoroughbred must participate in a show offering T.I.P. high point awards, classes or divisions in the applicable discipline beginning August 1 of the prior year through July 31 of the championships year or participate in the T.I.P. Performance Awards in the applicable discipline. Horses shown at a horse trial or combined test can also qualify for the championships through their show jumping phase.

To be eligible for T.I.P. shows, a Thoroughbred is defined as any horse that has been registered with The Jockey Club or a foreign Thoroughbred stud book recognized by The Jockey Club.

Created and announced by The Jockey Club in October 2011, T.I.P. recognizes and rewards the versatility of the Thoroughbred through sponsorship of Thoroughbred classes and high point awards at sanctioned horse shows, performance awards, and non-competition awards. Additional information about T.I.P. is available at tjctip.com and on the T.I.P. Facebook page at facebook.com/tjctip.

Founded in 1992, New Vocations has grown into the largest racehorse adoption charity in the country. Its mission to rehabilitate, retrain and find homes for retired racehorses has led to the placement of over 6,000 individuals, with nearly 450 retirees served by the program each year. With six facilities in Kentucky, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania, New Vocations serves over 40 racetracks, working directly with owners and trainers in need of equine aftercare options. www.newvocations.org.

