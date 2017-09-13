Scat Daddy Colt Brings $1.1 Million

Moments after a colt by Will Take Charge sold for $975,000, a colt by Scat Daddy brought $1.1 million during a heated early start to Book 2 Sept. 13 at the Keeneland September yearling sale. M.V. Magnier signed the ticket from the back ring.

Bred and consigned by Anderson Farms, agent, the dark bay or brown colt through the ring as Hip 578 is the first foal out of the Anderson Farms-bred Tapit mare Orchard Beach. Orchard Beach is a half sister to grade 3 winner Necessary Evil.

KEESEP, Hip 578: yearling, c, 2016, Scat Daddy - Orchard Beach, by Tapit; Breeder: Anderson Farms (Ontario) Inc. (ON) Sale Price: $1,100,000

Buyer: M.V. Magnier

Consignor: Anderson Farms, agent

Horses from Scat Daddy's final crop are yearlings of 2017. The grade 1 winner has been a hot sire of yearlings over the last few years and is currently the third leading sire at the sale by average behind Tapit and War Front .

"He looks like he's going to be a fast horse—a very good mover," Magnier said. "It's a lot of money for a horse, but he's by a hot sire everybody wants."

"This is over the top," said Anderson Farm's David Anderson. "This is my first $1 million horse and I couldn't ask for a better home for him. I just hope he goes on and does well for the connections."

As for the price, Anderson added: "As the momentum builds a lot of the proper players in the game were looking at the horse and the stars were aligned for a big price. I just didn't know how much."