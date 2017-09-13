Scat Daddy Colt Tops Keeneland's Second Session

A Scat Daddy colt, one of the final yearlings through the ring Sept. 12, topped the second session of the Keeneland September yearling sale when Kerri Radcliffe went to $950,000 to land the chestnut who was consigned by Gainesway, agent.

Bred in Kentucky by Helen K. Groves Revokable Trust, the colt is from the final crop of the late Scat Daddy and is out of stakes-placed Miss Lamour, by Mr. Greeley. The colt is the first foal for Miss Lamour.

KEESEP, Hip 506: yearling, c, 2016, Scat Daddy - Miss Lamour, by Mr. Greeley; Breeder: Helen K. Groves Revocable Trust (KY) Sale Price: $950,000

Buyer: Kerri Radcliffe

Consignor: Gainesway, agent

The Tuesday session at Keeneland September marked the first day of Book 2.