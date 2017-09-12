Violence Colt Sells for $850,000 at Keeneland September

Kerri Radcliffe and Three Chimneys Farm partnered on the purchase of an $850,000 Violence colt Sept. 12 at the Keeneland September yearling sale.

Offered as Hip 489 during the first Book 2 session of sale, the colt was the second-highest priced yearling to sell Tuesday, with about 20 yearlings remaining to enter the ring.

KEESEP, Hip 489: yearling, c, 2016, Violence - Melody Lady, by Unbridled's Song; Breeder: Hill 'N' Dale Equine Holdings, Inc. & (KY) Sale Price: $850,000

Buyer: Kerri Radcliffe and Three Chimneys Farm

Consignor: Hill 'n' Dale Sales Agency, agent

Consigned by John Sikura's Hill 'n' Dale Sales Agency, agent, the colt is out of stakes winner Melody Lady, by Unbridled's Song. The colt is a full brother to stakes winner Buy Sell Hold and was bred in Kentucky by Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings and Stretch Run Ventures.

Violence's first foals are 2-year-olds this season.