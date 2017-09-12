Shadwell Lands Cairo Prince Colt for $900,000

Freshman sire Cairo Prince came up big in the opening Book 2 session of the Keeneland September yearling sale Sept. 12 when he had a colt sell for $900,000.

The $900,000 paid by Shadwell to land the colt, a half brother to grade 1 winner Sam's Sister, was the highest price to that point in the sale. The colt sold just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

KEESEP, Hip 391: yearling, c, 2016, Cairo Prince - Kittery Point, by Include; Breeder: Brereton C. Jones (KY) Sale Price: $900,000

Buyer: Shadwell

Consignor: Brereton C. Jones/Airdrie Stud, agent

The colt, offered as Hip 391, was bred by Brereton Jones and consigned by Jones and his Airdrie Stud. He is out of Kittery Point, a winning daughter of Include .

A son of Pioneerof the Nile , Cairo Prince won the Nashua Stakes (G2) at 2 and the Holy Bull Stakes (G2) at 3. He stood 2017 for $15,000 fee at Airdrie.

