Pair of Fillies Sell for $750,000 at Keeneland Session

Bridlewood Farm went to $750,000 at the Sept. 12 opening Book 2 session of the Keeneland September yearling sale to land a Street Sense filly and that price would be matched later in the session for a War Front filly.

The filly, a half sister to grade 1 winner Sweet Loretta, was consigned by Ashview Farm (Bryan and Gray Lyster), agent. The bay filly, Hip 359, was bred in Kentucky by Ashview Farm and Colts Neck Stables.

KEESEP, Hip 359: yearling, f, 2016, Street Sense - Ithinkisawapudycat, by Bluegrass Cat; Breeder: Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY) Sale Price: $750,000

Buyer: Bridlewood

Consignor: Ashview Farm, agent

About midway through the session, the $750,000 matched the highest price of the session to that point and was the highest price for a filly.

Bridlewood's George Isaacs liked the breeding of the daughter of Street Sense—Ithinkisawapudycat, by Bluegrass Cat . Ithinkisawapudycat is a stakes-placed winner and is a half sister to Canadian champion 2-year-old filly and grade 3 winner Spring in the Air.

"She is half to a grade 1 winner and looks precocious," Isaacs said. "I'm just trying to buy nice, early 2-year-old types and she fits the part. It’s a little more than I wanted to pay but she’s a nice filly. The market’s strong. It’s a seller’s market."

Later in the afternoon, another filly matched that $750,000 price when Cheveley Park Stud landed a daughter of War Front .

Bred in Kentucky by Joseph Allen, the filly is a full sister to winning, group 2-placed War Envoy. The yearling is out of Elusive Quality mare La Conseillante, a stakes winner in France. Sold as Hip 400, the filly was consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent.