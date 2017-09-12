Shadwell Lands Into Mischief Colt For $750,000

A bay colt by Into Mischief raised the bar during the first Book 2 session of the Keeneland September yearling sale, selling to Shadwell Estate Co. for $750,000 Sept. 12.

The colt is out of the stakes-placed Indian Charlie mare Indian Rush, and is a half brother to stakes winner Harlan's Honor. He was consigned as Hip 342 by Paramount Sales and stood out during what had been a spotty session.

KEESEP, Hip 342: yearling, c, 2016, Into Mischief - Indian Rush, by Indian Charlie; Breeder: Pine Ridge Stables LTD. (NY) Sale Price: $750,000

Buyer: Shadwell Estate Co.

Consignor: Paramount Sales, agent

"He again was a colt that passed all the tests," said Pat Costello of Paramount Sales, which also sold a Tapit colt to Shadwell for $2.5 million during the Sept. 11 Book 1 session. "He had a big walk and they just loved him on the grounds here. He was very busy and he just passed all the tests."

