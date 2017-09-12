War Front Colt Among Keeneland Session 3 Hips to Watch

A well-bred son of War Front is among the horses to watch during the Sept. 13 third session of the Keeneland September yearling sale.

Consigned as Hip 790 by Claiborne Farm, where War Front stands, the colt bred in Kentucky by Ramona Bass was foaled March 28. The colt is the first foal out of the Empire Maker mare Stanwyck, the Turnback the Alarm Stakes (G3) winner whose multiple stakes placings include third-place finishes in the Apple Blossom Handicap, Personal Ensign Stakes, and Santa Margarita Stakes (all grade 1), and Santa Maria Stakes (G2). Stanwyck was purchased by Steven W. Young for $2.4 million out of the 2014 Keeneland November breeding stock sale.

The colt's multiple stakes-winning second dam Set Them Free produced 2005 Kentucky Derby (G1) winner Giacomo and Tiago, who won the 2007 Santa Anita Derby (G1) and earned more than $2.3 million.

Other yearlings to watch include a Scat Daddy colt from the extended female family of champion and multiple classic winner Real Quiet, consigned by Mulholland Springs as Hip 624. Out of the winning Elusive Quality mare Pretty Elusive, the colt is a half brother to stakes-placed Discreetly Elusive. Second dam Real Cozzy won the Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) and placed in three grade 1 stakes. The colt was bred in Kentucky by Martha Jane Mulholland, Yehuda Cohen, Tom Grether Farms, and Candyland Farm.

Hip 657 is a Curlin colt who is a half brother to Nashua Stakes (G2) winner Vexor. Produced from the unraced Yes It's True mare Real Clever Trick, the colt consigned by Denali Stud was bought by Wheels Up Partnership for $260,000 as a weanling at the Keeneland November sale. He was bred in Kentucky by David Meche and Perry Judice.

A Medaglia d'Oro filly consigned as Hip 731 by Bluewater Sales is a daughter of the champion Offlee Wild daughter She Be Wild, whose four wins in seven starts included the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1). The filly was bred in Kentucky by Nancy Mazzoni.

Hip 739 is a Pioneerof the Nile colt, who is a half brother to two black-type stakes winners, including Power Broker , the FrontRunner Stakes (G1) and Indiana Derby (G2) winner and a freshman sire this year. Consigned by Mill Ridge Sales, the colt bred in Kentucky by Jamm Ltd. is out of the stakes-winning Wild Again mare Shop Again and descends from family of grade 1 winner Miss Shop and grade 2 winner Trappe Shot .