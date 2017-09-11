Shadwell Gets Tapit Colt for $2.5 Million

A Tapit colt out of grade 1 winner Tiz Miz Sue continued to bring the fireworks inside the Keeneland sales pavilion when he sold to Shadwell Stud for $2.5 million during the select Book 1 session of the September yearling sale Sept. 11.

Consigned by Paramount Sales as Hip 105, the colt counts graded winner Sue's Good News as his second dam and represented the third-highest price of the session as of 6:15 p.m. ET.

KEESEP, Hip 105: yearling, c, 2016, Tapit - Tiz Miz Sue, by Tiznow; Breeder: Cres Ran (KY) Sale Price: $2.5 million

Buyer: Shadwell Stud

Consignor: Paramount Sales, agent

"He ticked all the boxes all week, he's an absolutely outstanding, balanced colt," said Pat Costello of Paramount Sales. "We were getting feedback from buyers on how good a colt he was. Did we think he'd bring $2.5 million? I'm not sure. But we knew he was very, very popular."

One hip before the Tapit colt sold, Shadwell landed another seven-figure purchase went it went to $1.2 million for a War Front colt out of group 3 winner Theyskens' Theory, who is a half sister to champion Stevie Wonderboy. The colt was consigned as Hip 104 for Bluegrass Thoroughbred Services.