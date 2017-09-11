Full Sister to Cupid Brings $2.7 million at Keeneland

A Tapit filly who is a full sister to grade 1 winner Cupid raised the bar during the Book 1 session of the Keeneland September yearling sale when she sold to M.V. Magnier for $2.7 million Sept. 11.

Consigned as Hip 69 by VanMeter-Gentry Sales, the filly is out of the Beau Genius mare Pretty 'n Smart, who has also produced graded stakes winners Heart Ashley and Ashley's Kitty. Cupid, who captured the Gold Cup at Santa Anita Stakes (G1) this May, is campaigned by Coolmore partners Michael Tabor, Susan Magnier, and Derrick Smith. Magnier also signed the ticket for Cupid, who sold for $900,000 at the 2014 Keeneland September yearling sale.

KEESEP, Hip 69: yearling, f, 2016, Tapit - Pretty 'n Smart, by Beau Genius; Breeder: Turner Breeders, LLC (KY) Sale Price: $2.7 million

Buyer: M.V. Magnier

Consignor: VanMeter-Gentry Sales, agent

"We talked to (trainer) Bob Baffert over the last couple of weeks, and he says there's a lot to come for Cupid over the next couple months, and we could have a fun winter with him," Magnier said. "(The Tapit filly) is a very well-bred filly, she's very good-looking, and let's hope she's anything as good as he was."

Pretty 'n Smart has provided consignor Tom VanMeter with top returns in the past. His VanMeter Sales sold Dream Team, a Tapit colt out of the mare, to Magnier for $1 million at the 2013 Keeneland September yearling sale.

"This was an awesome price, we're excited," VanMeter said. "This mare has been really good to us. I think we've sold close to $7 million total out of that mare so we're all really excited about that."