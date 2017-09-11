Pope Lands Tapit Colt for $2.6 Million

Mandy Pope, who has made several splashes in the sales pavilion buying high-priced mares, added a stallion prospect to her roster when she landed a Tapit colt for $2.6 million during the select Book 1 session of the Keeneland September yearling sale Sept. 11.

Purchased in the name of Pope's Whisper Hill Farm, the colt was consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency as Hip 49 and is the first foal out of the Medaglia d'Oro mare Miss Besilu, who was purchased for $2.6 million by Besliu Stables out of the 2011 Keeneland November breeding stock sale. Miss Besliu is a half sister to Horse of the Year Saint Liam and graded stakes winner Quiet Giant, who is the dam of multiple grade 1 winner Gun Runner.

KEESEP, Hip 49: yearling, c, 2016, Tapit - Miss Besilu, by Medaglia d'Oro; Breeder: Three Chimneys Farm, LLC and (KY) Sale Price: $2.6 million

Buyer: Whisper Hill Farm

Consignor: Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent

