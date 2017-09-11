War Front Colt Brings $1.9 million at Keeneland Sept

A War Front colt out of multiple grade 1 winner Iotapa brought the fireworks early during the select Book 1 session of the Keeneland September yearling sale when he sold to Donato Lanni as agent for $1.9 million Sept. 11.

Consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency as Hip 27, the colt was purchased by Lanni on behalf of an undisclosed client. The dark bay youngster is the first foal out of Iotapa, who won the Vanity Stakes (G1) and Clement L. Hirsch Stakes (G1) in 2014 and was purchased by China Horse Club for $2.8 million at the 2014 Keeneland November breeding stock sale.

KEESEP, Hip 27: yearling, c, 2016, War Front - Iotapa, by Afleet Alex; Breeder: China Horse Club International Limited (KY) Sale Price: $1.9 million

Buyer: Donato Lanni

Consignor: Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent

"He's a lovely colt, I can't say who I bought him for," Lanni said. "All year, that's what (those kind) cost. He just looked like a good horse. He looks like a really athletic horse, a strong horse. We wanted him and we got him."

Trainer Bob Baffert was standing with Lanni as he signed the ticket but the latter said he "didn't know" if the Hall of Fame conditioner would train the new purchase.

Iotapa is by Afleet Alex and is a half sister to stakes winner Saintly Joan.

"We thought (the colt) would bring in that range. We thought he was a million-plus colt," said Frank Taylor of Taylor Made Sales. "He's just a gorgeous horse. He reminds me a lot of Dayjur. He really resembled that horse a lot. He has a great walk, vetted well, and everyone just loved him."

