First Black-Type Winners for Camelot and Intello

Two French-bred runners became the first black-type flag-bearers for European freshman sires Camelot and Intello.

Coolmore Stud's classic-winning Camelot had his first black-type winner Sept. 10, when his son Alounak broke his maiden in the listed Grosser Preis von Engel & Volkers Junioren-Preis at Dusseldorf in Germany.

East Bloodstock and S.C.E.A. Des Prairies bred Alounak out of the unraced Rail Link daughter Awe Struck. The mare, bred by Juddmonte Farms, is a half sister group 1 winner Emulous and group 3 winner First Sitting (both by Dansili).

Alounak, who is Awe Struck's first foal, was sold privately for €120,000 (US$123,035) at the Arqana August yearling sale by Brendan Holland's Grove Stud, according to Racing Post, and is now campaigned by Darius Racing.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Isa Al-Khalifa bred Camelot, a son of Montjeu (IRE)—Tarfah, by Kingmambo, and sold him to Coolmore's agent Demi O'Byrne for 525,000 guineas ($875,937) at the 2010 Tattersalls October Book 1 sale.

Camelot won five group stakes through 2011-13, four of which were group 1 stakes—the Racing Post Trophy, QIPCO Two Thousand Guineas, Investec Epsom Derby, and Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby. He also finished second in the group 1 Ladbrokes St. Leger and the Tattersalls Gold Cup. The colt retired with six wins and two second out of 10 starts and earnings of nearly $3 million.

Camelot entered stud at Coolmore Stud in Ireland where he stands for €35,000 (about $42,000).

French classic winner Intello secured his first black-type winner Sept. 11 when his daughter Sonjeu won the 6 1/2-furlong listed Prix Saraca at Maisons-Laffitte.

Sydney Vidal bred Sonjeu out of the Montjeu group-placed winner Wait and See, who is a half sister to group 3 winner Daksha and five other winners. Wertheimer et Frere bought Sonjeu out of the 2016 Arqana Deauville October yearling sale for €75,000 ($132,024) and has now won three of four starts with her.

Intello, a 7-year-old son of Galileo (IRE)—Impressionnante, by Danehill, raced as a homebred for Wertheimer et Frere. He won six of nine starts, including victories in the group 1 Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby) and the Prix Messidor and Prix du Prince d'Orange (both G3). He also placed in the group 1 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and Poule d'Essai des Poulains (French Two Thousand Guineas).

He stood his first two seasons at Cheveley Park Stud in England and then stood at Haras du Quesnay in France earlier this year for €25,000 (about $30,000). Intello is expected to return to Cheveley Park for the 2018 season, according to Racing Post, where he previously stood for £25,000 (about $33,000) in 2015.