Untapable's Brother Among Keeneland Hips to Watch

A full brother to champion Untapable is among the top horses to keep an eye on during the Sept. 12, second session of the Keeneland September yearling sale that begins at 11 a.m. ET.

Offered by Gainesway as Hip 244 on behalf of breeder Winchell Thoroughbreds, the chestnut Tapit colt was produced from grade 2 winner Fun House, a daughter of Prized who was named 2014 Broodmare of the Year. In addition to Untapable, who earned $3.9 million and won five grade 1 stakes, including the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff and Longines Kentucky Oaks, the yearling colt is a half brother to grade 1-winning $1.7 million earner and sire Paddy O'Prado .

Hip 367, an Uncle Mo colt consigned by Indian Creek, is the highest-priced pinhook in the second session, as he was previously bought by Key Palm Stable for $370,000 as a short yearling earlier this year at the Keeneland January sale. Bred in Kentucky by Copper Water Thoroughbred Company, the bay colt is out of the unraced Mineshaft mare Joyfully. Joyfully is a half sister to multiple grade 3 winner Divine Oath and grade 3 winner Auntie Joy. The extended family includes grade 1 winners Miner's Mark, Traditionally, and My Flag.

Another pricey pinhook is Hip 459, a full brother to Ride On Curlin , runner-up in the Preakness Stakes and Arkansas Derby (both G1), consigned by Peter O'Callaghan's Woods Edge Farm. Bred in Kentucky by G. Watts Humphrey Jr. and St. George Farm, the Curlin colt was bought by Cavalier Bloodstock for $360,000 at last year's Keeneland November sale. The colt is out of the grade 2-placed Storm Cat mare Magical Ride.

A colt from the first crop of champion Will Take Charge , Hip 331 is a half brother to Twirling Candy , whose seven wins in 11 starts included a track-record triumph in the Malibu Stakes (G1). The colt's dam, the Chester House mare House of Danzing, also produced Del Mar Derby (G2T) winner Ethnic Dance and Dubai Sky, a grade 3 winner. Consigned by Craig and Holly Bandoroff's Denali Stud, the colt was bred in Kentucky by Three Chimneys Farm and Besilu Stables.

On behalf of Kentucky breeders Aaron and Marie Jones, Taylor Made Sales Agency sends out Hip 368, a a daughter of Medaglia d'Oro . The filly is out of Joyful Victory, a Tapit mare who won seven of 20 starts. Joyful Victory earned in excess of $1.2 million and won three graded stakes, including the Santa Margarita Stakes (G1). Joyful Victory was bought by the Joneses for $2 million out of the 2013 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky fall mixed sale.