Scat Daddy Leads Turf Showcase Sires by Average, Median

Scat Daddy did all his best running on dirt, but his ability to get more black-type turf winners than dirt stakes winners was recognized in spades at Fasig-Tipton's inaugural Turf Showcase selected yearling sale Sept. 10.

Ashford Stud's late son of Johannesburg was the leading sire at the Turf Showcase by both average and median. Scat Daddy was represented by four yearlings sold out of five offered that averaged $225,000 and generated a $210,000 median.

Two $250,000 colts, the co-sale-toppers, are both by Scat Daddy. Vinery Sales, as agent for Spendthrift Farm, sold a colt out of stakes winner Harbingerofthings to Lothenbach Stables. Taylor Made Sales Agency sold the other colt, out of the Danehill Dancer daughter Luvly Rita, to agent de Meric Stables.

Ramsey Farm's Kitten's Joy , currently the leading North American turf sire with more than $6.8 million in progeny earnings through Sept. 9, was the second-leading sire at the Turf Showcase by average and median. The 16-year-old son of El Prado had three sell out of five offered for an average of $120,000 and an $110,000 median. Kitten's Joy's top seller was a $200,000 filly out of stakes producer Brushwork (Discreet Cat) that Taylor Made sold to Cheyenne Stables.

Ashford's freshman sire Declaration of War was the third-leading sire with a $96,000 average generated by two sold out of nine offered. Exchange Rate was the third-leading sire by median, with five sold generating a $100,000 median and an $85,400 average.