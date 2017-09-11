Vinery Sales Sells Co-Sale Topper at F-T Turf Showcase

After watching one of his yearlings bring the co-sale topping price of $250,000 and then watching another not sell when it hammered down at $5,000, Vinery Sales' co-owner Derek MacKenzie had mixed feelings about the first-ever Fasig-Tipton Turf Showcase sale Sept. 10.

"I haven't had time to assess it properly," he said while watching from the back walking ring. "I have the big horse who sold really well, but I was a little disappointed in the middle-market ones—I thought (the bidding was) a little light.

"It didn't seem to be a big crowd here. We had a lot of viewers at the barns—it was great, the first day was crazy. I'm just surprised I don't see a lot of faces here tonight."

However, MacKenzie was pleased that Vinery's Scat Daddy colt was the co-sale topper, selling for $250,000 to Lothenbach Stables. Consigned as Hip 50, the dark bay or brown colt is the first foal out of the stakes-winning Rockport Harbor mare Harbingerofthings. Vinery offered the colt as agent for Spendthrift Farm, the colt's breeder.

"He was just the complete package," MacKenzie said of the co-sale topper. "He walked great, he had great balance, he just did everything that I needed him to do. He ticked every (box for) Europeans, Japanese, domestic buyers, end users, pinhookers—they all wanted him. He was a fun horse to have and an easy horse to have."

With the group of 10 yearlings that Vinery Sales consigned to the sale Sunday, four were sold for a total of $353,000, one was an out and five were not sold.

MacKenzie thought his group had some European appeal, which was one of the reasons Vinery decided to send them to the Turf Showcase sale.

"Some of my clients (decided on) their own. Some we thought might be second-week horses (at Keeneland September), but they had some nice physicals and we thought they had some European appeal and they might work here," he said.

Though he was still getting a feel of Sunday's sale, MacKenzie said that if Vinery was coming to the same sale at the same time next year he doesn't think he'd do anything differently with his consignment.

"I think at some of these sales there are just too many horses as a whole," he said. "We've got Keeneland, which is massive; we've got (Fasig-Tipton Midlantic fall yearling sale at) Timonium, which is up; we've got (Fasig-Tipton Kentucky) October, which is up. It's like everyone wants to sell their yearlings and no one wants to race them. If you didn't sell them here, there's just another massive sale that you can put them in."