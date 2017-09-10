Zayat Looks for Diamond in the Rough at F-T Turf Sale

As the early minutes of the Fasig-Tipton Turf Showcase sale crept along Sept. 10, buyers gathered around the outdoor ring were intrigued

by the inaugural event, billed as North America's first yearling sale for horses with turf appeal. One optimistic shopper was Zayat Stables' Justin Zayat.

"It's the first time that Fasig-Tipton is doing a turf sale so it's interesting to us," he said. "It looks like turf racing is becoming more and more popular here in America, and there's always a diamond in the rough at these sales.

"We're here for the (Keeneland) September sale. We really try to shop at every single sale, we try to look at every single one—that's why we're here, we hope we find one."

Zayat Stables made two purchases—Hip 33, a Real Solution colt from the Taylor Made Sales Agency consignment; and Hip 152, a War Command filly, from Hunter Valley Farm. The buyers went to $60,000 to secure Hip 33, who is out of the winning Grand Slam mare Easy Slam and is a half brother to grade 3 turf winner Kitten Kaboodle. Hip 152, out of the Speightstown mare Visit Copenhagen, was purchased for $75,000.

Zayat said he looks for an athletic physical and a healthy individual first and foremost when evaluating horses at sales.

"Honestly, it's like looking at any other yearling," he said of shopping for a potential turf runner. "For us, it comes down to vetting. We want to buy a healthy (yearling), (one that) looks like he's going to last long—quick of course, but nothing specific. If I'm buying a grass horse, I'd like to at least get some pedigree with him."

As the yearling sales were just getting underway Sunday, Zayat was optimistic for the Turf Showcase sale and for the new format of Book 1 during the Keeneland September yearling sale .

"I'm all for innovation and new ideas," he said. "Nobody likes change at first, but I think as time goes on, (the Turf Showcase) could also get more Europeans to buy here. Just like we go over there and buy, maybe they'll start doing the same (here). Hopefully this is just the start and the quality will get better and better each year."