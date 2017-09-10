Miss Temple City to be Offered at Fasig-Tipton November

Multiple grade 1 winner Miss Temple City will be offered at the Fasig-Tipton November sale Nov. 6 in Lexington. The 5-year-old mare will be consigned as a racing or broodmare prospect by Select Sales, agent.

Trained by Graham Motion, the globetrotting defeated males twice in grade 1 company in 2016 in the Maker's 46 Mile Stakes and Shadwell Turf Mile Stakes at Keeneland. Among those she defeated in the Shadwell Turf Mile was subsequent Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) winner Tourist .

Miss Temple City won the Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf Stakes (G3T) Sept. 9 to push her earnings to more than $1.6 million.

"What an incredible ride it has been with Miss Temple City," said Bob Feld, who bred the mare and co-owns her as part of The Club Racing, along with Sagamore Farm and Needle In A Haystack. "From the day she was born, she was truly a star, but to watch her amazing career unfold into such a remarkable racehorse is incredible."

The five-time stakes winner has won at six different racetracks from ages 2 to 5, at distances ranging from 5 1/2 furlongs to 1 1/16 miles on turf. Her campaigns included three consecutive trips to compete at Royal Ascot. Those performances included fourth-place finishes in the 2015 Coronation Stakes (G1) and the 2016 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (G2). She finished 13th this year in the Queen Anne Stakes (G1).

A daughter of Temple City , Miss Temple City is out of the stakes-placed Artax mare Glittering Tax. She is a full sister to grade 3 winner Pricedtoperfection.

"Select Sales is truly honored to consign a mare as special as Miss Temple City at the Fasig-Tipton November sale," said Amy Bunt, director of sales for Select Sales. "Very few race mares have had such a historic and international racing career as she. Her accomplishments, pedigree, and beautiful conformation make her uniquely suited to fit any number of major breeding programs throughout the world."

Miss Temple City is eyeing a fall campaign that could include a race on opening weekend during Keeneland's fall meet and another potential tilt in the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar.