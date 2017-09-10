Tapit Yearlings Among Keeneland Book 1 Hips to Watch

With the 167 hand-picked, well-bred yearlings offered during the Sept. 11 Book 1 session of Keeneland's September yearling sale dominated by offspring of leading sires Tapit and War Front , those stallions are also well-represented on the list of horses to watch.

The lone filly on the list, compiled based on breeding and observations from buyers and sellers, is Hip 69, a daughter of Tapit consigned by VanMeter-Gentry Sales. Bred in Kentucky by Turner Breeders, the filly is out of the grade 2-placed Beau Genius mare Pretty 'n Smart, making her a full sister to grade 1 winner and $1.6 million earner Cupid. The filly is also a half sister to three additional stakes winners, including grade 3 winners Heart Ashley and Ashley's Kitty.

"She's a great blend of the mare and the stallion," Olin Gentry said. "She's a great walker."

Gentry said the filly is "more attractive and a little more forward than Cupid was at the same time." Cupid was a $900,000 Keeneland September yearling purchase by M.V. Magnier in 2014 out of a VanMeter Sales consignment.

Two Tapit colts that could attract a lot of attention are Hips 49 and 86.

Offered by Taylor Made Sales Agency, Hip 49 is out of the multiple grade 1-placed Medaglia d'Oro mare Miss Besilu. A daughter of the stakes-winning mare Quiet Dance, Miss Besilu is a half sister to Horse of the Year Saint Liam and to three additional stakes winners, including Quiet Giant— a grade 2 winner who is achieving fame as the dam of multiple grade 1 winner Gun Runner. The colt was bred in Kentucky by Three Chimneys Farm and Besilu Stables.

Hip 86 was a pricey weanling purchase acquired by consignor Baccari Bloodstock for $1.05 million at last year's Keeneland November sale. A son of Storm Cat's stakes-winning daughter Serena's Cat, the colt was bred in Kentucky by Dell Ridge Farm and Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings and is a half brother to multiple grade 1 winner and champion Honor Code and grade 2 winner Noble Tune. The colt's extended female family includes Hall of Famer Serena's Song, group 1 winner Sophisticat, and grade 2 winners Grand Reward and Harlington .

Another from Taylor Made is Hip 27, a son of War Front produced from the two-time grade 1 winning millionaire Iotapa. A daughter of Afleet Alex , Iotapa was bought by the colt's breeder, China Horse Club, for $2.8 million at the 2014 Keeneland November sale.

Consigned by Eaton Sales as Hip 156 is a colt by Medaglia d'Oro produced from the stakes-placed D'wildcat mare D'cats Meow. Bred in Kentucky by Doug Branham and Felicia Branham, the colt is from the female family of multiple grade 2 winner Pomeroy's Pistol and the multiple stakes winner and multiple graded-placed Swearingen and grade 3 winner Toowindytohaulrox.