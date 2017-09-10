Hip 69, a Tapit filly is a full sister to grade 1 winner Cupid consigned by VanMeter-Gentry Sales

Keeneland Photo

Tapit Yearlings Among Keeneland Book 1 Hips to Watch

Hips to watch for the Sept. 11 Book 1 session of the Keeneland September sale.

With the 167 hand-picked, well-bred yearlings offered during the Sept. 11 Book 1 session of Keeneland's September yearling sale dominated by offspring of leading sires Tapit  and War Front , those stallions are also well-represented on the list of horses to watch.

The lone filly on the list, compiled based on breeding and observations from buyers and sellers, is Hip 69, a daughter of Tapit consigned by VanMeter-Gentry Sales. Bred in Kentucky by Turner Breeders, the filly is out of the grade 2-placed Beau Genius mare Pretty 'n Smart, making her a full sister to grade 1 winner and $1.6 million earner Cupid. The filly is also a half sister to three additional stakes winners, including grade 3 winners Heart Ashley and Ashley's Kitty.

"She's a great blend of the mare and the stallion," Olin Gentry said. "She's a great walker."

Gentry said the filly is "more attractive and a little more forward than Cupid was at the same time." Cupid was a $900,000 Keeneland September yearling purchase by M.V. Magnier in 2014 out of a VanMeter Sales consignment.

Two Tapit colts that could attract a lot of attention are Hips 49 and 86.

Offered by Taylor Made Sales Agency, Hip 49 is out of the multiple grade 1-placed Medaglia d'Oro  mare Miss Besilu. A daughter of the stakes-winning mare Quiet Dance, Miss Besilu is a half sister to Horse of the Year Saint Liam and to three additional stakes winners, including Quiet Giant— a grade 2 winner who is achieving fame as the dam of multiple grade 1 winner Gun Runner. The colt was bred in Kentucky by Three Chimneys Farm and Besilu Stables.

Hip 86 was a pricey weanling purchase acquired by consignor Baccari Bloodstock for $1.05 million at last year's Keeneland November sale. A son of Storm Cat's stakes-winning daughter Serena's Cat, the colt was bred in Kentucky by Dell Ridge Farm and Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings and is a half brother to multiple grade 1 winner and champion Honor Code  and grade 2 winner Noble Tune. The colt's extended female family includes Hall of Famer Serena's Song, group 1 winner Sophisticat, and grade 2 winners Grand Reward and Harlington .

Another from Taylor Made is Hip 27, a son of War Front produced from the two-time grade 1 winning millionaire Iotapa. A daughter of Afleet Alex , Iotapa was bought by the colt's breeder, China Horse Club, for $2.8 million at the 2014 Keeneland November sale.

Consigned by Eaton Sales as Hip 156 is a colt by Medaglia d'Oro produced from the stakes-placed D'wildcat mare D'cats Meow. Bred in Kentucky by Doug Branham and Felicia Branham, the colt is from the female family of multiple grade 2 winner Pomeroy's Pistol and the multiple stakes winner and multiple graded-placed Swearingen and grade 3 winner Toowindytohaulrox.

KEENELAND SEPTEMBER YEARLING SALE BOOK 1 HIPS TO WATCH
Hip Description Consignor
27 C., War Front—Iotapa, by Afleet Alex Taylor Made Sales Agency, agt.
49 C., Tapit—Miss Besilu, by Medaglia d'Oro Taylor Made Sales Agency, agt.
69 F., Tapit—Pretty 'n Smart, by Beau Genius VanMeter-Gentry Sales, agt.
86 C., Tapit—Serena's Cat, by Storm Cat Baccari Bloodstock, agt.
156 C., Medaglia d'Oro—D'cats Meow, by D'wildcat Eaton Sales, agt.