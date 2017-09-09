Soi Phet Repeats in E.B. Johnston Stakes

There's been multiple times during Soi Phet's career where it appeared as if the gelding may just not have it any longer.

There was the extended winless streak from late 2014 to May of 2016. There were two off-the-board finishes to close out 2016. And there was a three-race lull entering the $75,000 E.B. Johnston Stakes at Los Alamitos Race Course Sept. 9.

But every time it seems the son of Tizbud is through, he comes back a winner, and the E.B. Johnston for California-breds broke the slump this time.

Forwardly placed from the moment the gates opened under jockey Kent Desormeaux, the 9-year-old Soi Phet ran fast fractions on or near the lead and dug in late to hold off a closing bid from He Will to win by a half-length. He also won the E.B. Johnston in 2016 by a half-length.

"He's something else. A real trooper," Desormeaux said of the mile test they finished off in 1:35.71. "I just want to give him a big hug. I actually thought we would be sitting fourth, but he came out running and then just outdueled them."

Start a Runnin had a head in front through a first quarter-mile in :22.96 and Soi Phet got the second call with a head in front through a half in :45.71. El Huerfano was also part of the three-horse speed contest too, but Start a Runnin regained the lead through six furlongs in 1:10.25 as Soi Phet battled on between horses.

He Will closed from fifth to move within a head with a furlong to run, but Soi Phet would not relent and extended his margin in the final eighth to the wire.

"This horse means nearly everything to me," said trainer Leonard Powell, who claimed Soi Phet for $16,000 way back in May of 2013. "It's going to be sad when he's not with me anymore. He loves the long stretch here. He's a bit of a grinder and he keeps on coming and the stretch here helps him."

Since the claim Soi Phet has won 12 races, including six stakes (four at Los Alamitos), and the dark bay owned in partnership by the Benowitz Family Trust, Mathilde Powell, and Paul Viskovich now has $876,170 in lifetime earnings. He also earned a grade 1 placing in the 2013 Awesome Again Stakes, when he finished behind Mucho Macho Man and Paynter .

Soi Phet was bred in California by ARCHA Racing, out of the Siberian Summer mare Summer Jersey.

After He Will came El Huerfano, Start a Runnin, Lucky J Lane, and favored last-out Longacres Mile Handicap (G3) winner Gold Rush Dancer.