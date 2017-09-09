Fasig-Tipton Turf Showcase Hips to Watch

A pair of offspring by leading turf sire Kitten's Joy and the only War Front yearling in the sale are among select hips to watch during the inaugural Fasig-Tipton Turf Showcase Sept. 10.

The auction, conceived to segment young horses with pedigrees that will lead to potential success in grass races, takes place in Lexington beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

A Kitten's Joy filly consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, Hip 12, is a full sister to Kitten's Cat, winner of the 2016 Juvenile Turf Sprint Stakes and this year's Kitten's Joy Stakes at Gulfstream Park. The filly was bred by Ken and Sarah Ramsey, who stand Kitten's Joy at their Nicholasville, Ky., farm, and is out of the unraced Discreet Cat mare Brushwork. The filly's second dam is the top Unbridled filly Manistique, who won 11 of 15 starts, including three grade 1 stakes.

The other Kitten's Joy yearling to keep an eye on is Hip 56, a colt consigned by Brereton Jones' Airdrie Stud. Bred by Jones, the chestnut colt is a half brother to Dak Attack, winner of the Aug. 20 Ellis Park Juvenile Stakes, and is out of the stakes-winning Indian Charlie mare Indian Spell. The colt's second dam is Jones' homebred champion filly Proud Spell.

A daughter of Arch who is the second foal out of the winning Giant's Causeway mare Golden Causeway (GB), Hip 63 is also one to watch. Offered by Paramount Sales, the filly descends from a solid European female family that includes group 1 winner and sire Rule of Law. She was bred by Hunter Valley Farm and was purchased by American Equistock for $75,000 as a weanling at last year's Keeneland November sale.

Others of interest include a filly from the last crop of the late Scat Daddy consigned by Warrendale Sales as Hip 98. She is a daughter of the winning Songandaprayer mare Miss Shangai, whose extended female family includes champion Tempted and grade 1 winner Broom Dance. The filly was bred by Wesley Ward.

Consigned by James Keogh of Grovendale, Hip 101 is the only yearling in the sale by prominent sire War Front. From a female family steeped with top-class runners, the filly was produced from the grade 3-placed Storm Cat mare On Parade and is a half sister to grade 2 winner Parading and grade 2-placed Protesting.

The filly's second dam, My Flag, won four grade 1 races, including the 1995 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1), and is the dam of champion filly Storm Flag Flying and stakes winner With Flying Colors. The third dam of Hip 101 is the undefeated champion Personal Ensign, the 1996 Broodmare of the Year and dam of grade 1 winners and sires Miner's Mark and Traditionally as well as Our Emblem, sire of dual classic winner and champion War Emblem.

Bred in Kentucky by the On Parade Syndicate, the filly was bought by SF Bloodstock for $400,000 at last year's Keeneland November breeding stock sale.