Kentucky Downs

Kentucky Downs

Kentucky Downs

Weekend Stakes Rundown: Spotlight on Kentucky Downs

Franklin, Ky., track has six lucrative stakes scheduled over two days.

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week Kentucky Downs features six lucrative stakes races to take hold of the spotlight. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the link for each race.

Saturday, Sept. 9

5:13 p.m.—$100,000 Seattle Slew Stakes at Belmont Park

Far From Over, the 2015 Withers Stakes (G3) winner, will look to earn his first stakes score since that effort early in the Triple Crown prep season in 2015. In two starts this year, the 5-year-old Blame  ridgling has finished seventh in the Salvator Mile (G3) and a far-back second last time out in an optional-claiming allowance July 27 at Saratoga Race Course.

Entries: Seattle Slew S.

Belmont Park, Saturday, September 09, 2017, Race 8

  • STK
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 5:13 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Backsideofthemoon (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez118Leo O'Brien10/1
22Doyouknowsomething (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEric Cancel116A. C. Avila8/1
33Conquest Windycity (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKendrick Carmouche118Brendan P. Walsh2/1
44Securitiz (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateManuel Franco116James A. Jerkens5/1
55Royal Posse (NY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.122Rudy R. Rodriguez15/1
66Far From Over (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJavier Castellano116Todd A. Pletcher7/5

5:18 p.m.—$350,000 Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf Stakes at Kentucky Downs

If Miss Temple City is anything close to her old self, the first move toward righting the ship could come when she will become the most accomplished horse to ever grace the unique venue at Kentucky Downs. The earner of more than $1.4 million towers in back class over the seven rivals she is set to face.

Entries: Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf S. (G3T)

Kentucky Downs, Saturday, September 09, 2017, Race 7

  • Grade IIIT
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $350,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:18 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Beauly (GB)James Graham125Brendan P. Walsh6/1
22Linda (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.121Ian R. Wilkes5/1
33Hone In (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJon Kenton Court121Victoria H. Oliver30/1
44Zipessa (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoe Bravo121Michael Stidham7/2
55Miss Temple City (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEdgar S. Prado121H. Graham Motion1/1
66Majestic Angel (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlorent Geroux121Eric R. Reed30/1
77Susie Bee (KY)Tyler Gaffalione125Michael J. Maker8/1
88Seeking Paradise (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateChris Landeros121Joe Sharp30/1

5:35 p.m.—$75,000 Arlington-Washington Futurity at Arlington International Racecourse

The 10-horse field is headed by Yeaman's Racing Stables' 13-length debut winner Soul of Discretion. The colt by Discreetly Mine drew off impressively to win at Canterbury Park Aug. 25 going five furlongs on an off track.

Entries: Arlington-Washington Futurity

Arlington International Racecourse, Saturday, September 09, 2017, Race 7

  • STK
  • 7f
  • All Weather Track
  • $75,000
  • 2 yo
  • 4:35 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Our Thomas (IL)Anthony Y. Nunez118Michael L. Reavis30/1
22Kate's Golden Dude (KY)Carlos H. Marquez, Jr.118Thomas M. Amoss6/1
33P R Radio Star (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduatePedro L. Cotto, Jr.118Thomas H. Swearingen20/1
44Captivating Moon (KY)Jose Valdivia, Jr.118Chris M. Block5/1
55Soul of Discretion (KY)Leslie Mawing118Dan L. McFarlane3/1
66East Rand (KY)Julio E. Felix118Kellyn Gorder10/1
77Barry Lee (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateHoracio Karamanos118Horacio DePaz5/2
88Take Charge Dude (FL)Santo Sanjur118Michael B. Campbell15/1
99Ghaaleb's Winner (IL)Christopher A. Emigh118Scott Becker20/1
1010The X (FL)Mitchell Murrill118Ben Colebrook6/1

5:45 p.m.—$350,000 Kentucky Downs Ladies Sprint Stakes at Kentucky Downs

Jackpot Ranch and Mike Rutherford's Mississippi Delta earned $205,680 with a win in last year's Ladies Sprint as the 3-2 favorite. The 5-year-old Giant's Causeway  mare has won twice in 2017, including a score in Belmont Park's Intercontinental Stakes (G3T) at seven furlongs.

Entries: Kentucky Downs Ladies Sprint S.

Kentucky Downs, Saturday, September 09, 2017, Race 8

  • STK
  • 6 1/2f
  • Turf
  • $350,000
  • 3 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:46 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Mississippi Delta (KY)Julien R. Leparoux125Mark E. Casse3/1
22Fair Point (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz121Claude R. McGaughey III7/2
33Corby (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJoseph Rocco, Jr.121Brendan P. Walsh20/1
44Miss Gossip (IRE)Corey J. Lanerie121Andrew McKeever15/1
55Lull (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.118Christophe Clement5/1
66Morticia (KY)Jose Lezcano122George R. Arnold, II9/2
77Sea Cloud (KY)Robby Albarado121Brendan P. Walsh30/1
88Scatter Gun (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlorent Geroux121Neil L. Pessin15/1
99Marquee Miss (KY)James Graham121Ingrid Mason10/1
1010Happy Mesa (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Gaffalione122Michael J. Maker15/1
1111Marquee Cal Gal (KY)Jack Gilligan121Philip A. Sims10/1

5:58 p.m.—$75,000 E.B Johnston Stakes at Los Alamitos Race Course

Defending race winner Soi Phet, a 9-year-old Tizbud  gelding, will look to win his fourth stakes at Los Alamitos Race Course, but John Parker's homebred Gold Rush Dancer enters with momentum off a breakthrough score in the Aug. 13 Longacres Mile Handicap (G3) at Emerald Downs.

Entries: E.B. Johnston S.

LOS ALAMITOS RACE COURSE, Saturday, September 09, 2017, Race 3

  • STK
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $75,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 2:58 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Lucky J Lane (CA)Edwin A. Maldonado122Steve Knapp8/1
22Start a Runnin (KY)Brayan Pena122Hector O. Palma15/1
33Gold Rush Dancer (CA)Evin A. Roman124Vann Belvoir2/1
44Soi Phet (CA)Kent J. Desormeaux124Leonard Powell5/2
55He Will (CA)Rafael Bejarano122Jerry Hollendorfer3/1
66El Huerfano (CA)Flavien Prat124Peter Miller4/1

6:05 p.m.—$75,000 Arlington-Washington Lassie Stakes at Arlington International Racecourse

Sagamore Farm's homebred Southampton Way ships in from the East. The daughter of Into Mischief   broke her maiden at Saratoga earlier in the summer before she returned Aug. 12 with a second-place finish in the Adirondack Stakes (G2).

Entries: Arlington-Washington Lassie S.

Arlington International Racecourse, Saturday, September 09, 2017, Race 8

  • STK
  • 7f
  • All Weather Track
  • $75,000
  • 2 yo Fillies
  • 5:05 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Presage (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCarlos H. Marquez, Jr.117Eoin G. Harty15/1
22Ardor (FL)Pedro L. Cotto, Jr.117Eoin G. Harty10/1
33Lemon Drop Twist (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAnthony Y. Nunez117Liane P. Davis30/1
44Richie'slilwildcat (IL)Santo Sanjur117Larry Rivelli5/1
55Espressa (KY)Nicholas Meza117Chris A. Ryan15/1
66Southampton Way (MD)Horacio Karamanos117Horacio DePaz5/2
77Fabriana (KY)Mitchell Murrill117Larry Rivelli20/1
88Caramel Cream (KY)Edgar Perez117Brian Williamson20/1
99Saucy At Midnight (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulio E. Felix117Ingrid Mason8/1
1010Red Dread (KY)Jose Valdivia, Jr.117William R. Connelly6/1
1111Romantic Attack (IL)Jesse A. Lantz117James R. Childers30/1
1212Her Wild Lifestyle (FL)Christopher A. Emigh117Larry Rivelli10/1
1313Bet She Wins (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose E. Lopez117Chris M. Block15/1
1414Cowgirl Callie (IL)Olaf Hernandez117Leroy Hellman15/1

6:05 p.m.—$200,000 Super Derby at Louisiana Downs

Mr. Misunderstood won the Aug. 5 Super Derby Prelude Stakes to earn a berth into the Super Derby, and is undefeated in each of his four turf starts. Trainer Mike Maker will ship Ken and Sarah Ramsey's homebred Gorgeous Kitten. The Kitten's Joy  colt will make his seventh turf start and enters the race off three recent graded stakes appearances at Arlington International Racecourse. He finished second in both the Arlington Classic Stakes (G3T) and American Derby (G3T) before he stepped up to the Secretariat Stakes (G1T) Aug. 12.

Entries: Super Derby

Harrah's Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack, Saturday, September 09, 2017, Race 11

  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo
  • 5:05 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Fast Talkin Man (TX)Luis S. Quinonez124Danny Pish8/1
22Gorgeous Kitten (KY)Colby J. Hernandez124Michael J. Maker5/2
33Flying Honeypot (KY)Carlos L. Marquez124Benard Chatters15/1
44Mr. Misunderstood (KY)Chris R. Rosier124Brad H. Cox9/5
55Sonneteer (KY)Gerard Melancon124J. Keith Desormeaux2/1
66Phat Man (KY)Roberto Morales124Joe Sharp8/1

6:14 p.m.—$400,000 Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint Stakes (G3T) at Kentucky Downs

The big names in the Turf Sprint include Wes Welker and Elizabeth Kumin's group 1 winner Undrafted, the 7-year-old gelding trained by Wesley Ward. A seven-time winner from 31 starts, Undrafted advanced from mid-pack along the rail to finish a close-up fourth in the Turf Sprint last year and has kept top company since.

Entries: Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint S. (G3T)

Kentucky Downs, Saturday, September 09, 2017, Race 9

  • Grade IIIT
  • 6 1/2f
  • Turf
  • $400,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 5:14 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Commend (KY)Jose L. Ortiz123William I. Mott4/1
22Indy Hill (KY)Jon Kenton Court118D. Wayne Lukas30/1
33Black Bear (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRobby Albarado121Randy L. Morse15/1
44Tell All You Know (KY)Katie Clawson121Kellyn Gorder15/1
55Bondurant (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.121Ian R. Wilkes7/2
66Wyeth (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDrayden Van Dyke121Thomas M. Amoss8/1
77Undrafted (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulio A. Garcia121Wesley A. Ward9/2
88Crewman (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateChris Landeros121Dee Poulos20/1
99Mikes the Man (KY)Rogelio Miranda121Ronald Moss50/1
1010Hogy (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlorent Geroux125Michael J. Maker5/2
1111Dimension (GB)James Graham121Conor Murphy30/1

6:42 p.m.—$600,000 Kentucky Turf Cup Stakes (G3T) at Kentucky Down

Postulation will try for a third straight stakes win when he starts from the rail in the Turf Cup. Runnymede Racing's gelded son of Harlan's Holiday finished off the board in his first two starts this year but found his best stride when stretched out to 1 1/2 miles for just the second time in his career—when he scored a six-length victory in the Cape Henlopen Stakes July 8 at Delaware Park. Off that front-running score, trainer Edward Graham entered Postulation in the 1 11/16-mile American St. Leger Stakes (G3T) Aug. 12 at Arlington. Distance again proved to be no problem, as the 5-year-old runner cruised to a 2 1/4-length victory.

Entries: Calumet Farm Kentucky Turf Cup S. (G3T)

Kentucky Downs, Saturday, September 09, 2017, Race 10

  • Grade IIIT
  • 1 1/2m
  • Turf
  • $600,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 5:42 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Postulation (KY)Jorge A. Vargas, Jr.123Edward L. Graham9/2
22Lucky Ramsey (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateChanning Hill121Randy L. Morse30/1
33Muqtaser (KY)Joe Bravo123Kiaran P. McLaughlin6/1
44Oscar Nominated (KY)Julien R. Leparoux121Michael J. Maker7/2
55Crescent Drive (KY)Miguel Mena121Thomas M. Amoss20/1
66Zulu Alpha (KY)Robby Albarado121Jose Fernandez30/1
77Enterprising (FL)Corey J. Lanerie123Michael J. Maker3/1
88Bullards Alley (KY)Marcelino Pedroza121Tim Glyshaw12/1
99One Go All Go (VA)Declan Cannon121Pavel Matejka20/1
1010St. Louie (KY)Tyler Gaffalione123Michael J. Maker30/1
1111Taghleeb (KY)Jose L. Ortiz123Michael J. Maker5/1
1212Nessy (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.121Ian R. Wilkes20/1
1313Motivational (KY)Joseph Rocco, Jr.121Jack O. Fisher30/1
1414Tobias (KY)James Graham121Rafael A. Fernandez30/1

8:28 p.m.—Beverly J. Lewis Stakes at Los Alamitos Race Course

Faypien exits a second-place run in the Aug. 5 Longines Test Stakes (G1) at Saratoga and will likely use the six-furlong Lewis as a prep for a run in the Breeders' Cup. Prior to her trip to New York, the Florida-bred filly won the two-turn Summertime Oaks (G2) at Santa Anita Park by a head over Mopotism.

Entries: Beverly J. Lewis S.

LOS ALAMITOS RACE COURSE, Saturday, September 09, 2017, Race 8

  • STK
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $75,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 5:28 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Queen Laila (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlavien Prat120Simon Callaghan9/2
22Delitefull Lady (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMario Gutierrez118Richard Baltas8/1
33Faypien (FL)Rafael Bejarano122Bob Baffert4/5
44Freedom Journey (CA)Brayan Pena120Hector O. Palma20/1
55Princess Karen (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKent J. Desormeaux120Jeff Bonde8/1
66Chalon (KY)Martin Garcia122Peter Miller4/1
77Auntjenn (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEdwin A. Maldonado120Peter Miller15/1

Sunday, Sept. 10

5:54 p.m.—$200,000 Dueling Grounds Oaks at Kentucky Downs

Normandy Farm's Daddys Lil Darling will get some class relief after running in four straight grade 1 races. The Scat Daddy filly started the quartet well, with back-to-back runner-up efforts in the Central Bank Ashland Stakes (G1) and the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1), but has missed the board in her last two tries—the Belmont Oaks Invitational (G1T) and the Coaching Club American Oaks (G1).

Entries: Dueling Grounds Oaks

Kentucky Downs, Sunday, September 10, 2017, Race 8

  • STK
  • One And Five Sixteenthm
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 4:54 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Daddys Lil Darling (KY)Julien R. Leparoux118Kenneth G. McPeek3/1
22Lift Up (KY)Florent Geroux118Michael W. Dickinson10/1
33Summer Luck (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz118Mark E. Casse4/1
44La Manta Gris (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose Lezcano118George R. Arnold, II6/1
55Thrice (KY)Tyler Gaffalione118Michael J. Maker12/1
66Holiday's Angel (KY)Alex L. Canchari118Chris A. Hartman15/1
77Quebec (KY)Drayden Van Dyke118J. Kent Sweezey5/1
88Gentle Kitten (KY)Robby Albarado118Michael J. Maker8/1
99Point System (KY)Edgar S. Prado118H. Graham Motion10/1
1010Lantiz (KY)Corey J. Lanerie118Michelle Nihei12/1

6:27 p.m.—$350,000 Dueling Grounds Derby at Kentucky Downs

The lone last-out stakes winner in a wide-open field of 11 is Lothenbach Stables' Giant Payday, who took the Mystic Lake Derby at Canterbury Park Aug. 26. In the one-mile turf test, the Giant's Causeway colt closed from last in the 10-horse field—as many as 16 3/4 lengths behind the early leaders—to win by a length.

Entries: Exacta Systems Dueling Grounds Derby

Kentucky Downs, Sunday, September 10, 2017, Race 9

  • STK
  • One And Five Sixteenthm
  • Turf
  • $350,000
  • 3 yo
  • 5:27 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Giant Payday (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateChris Landeros124Ian R. Wilkes6/1
22Bronson (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Gaffalione124Michael J. Maker6/1
33Big Bend (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateDrayden Van Dyke118Thomas F. Proctor12/1
44Society Beau (KY)James Graham118Neil J. Howard10/1
55Parlor (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulien R. Leparoux120Eddie Kenneally3/1
66Watch Me Whip (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateRobby Albarado118Dale L. Romans10/1
77Holiday Bonus (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEdgar S. Prado118H. Graham Motion12/1
88Gorgeous Kitten (KY)Florent Geroux118Michael J. Maker9/2
99Muggsamatic (FL)Luca Panici124Kathleen O'Connell12/1
1010Hollow Point (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz118Mark E. Casse8/1
1111Capture the Glory (KY)Dick Cardenas118William E. Gallagher30/1