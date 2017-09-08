Exercise Rider Fortune Dies After Training Accident

Woodbine has cancelled its Sept. 8 card after exercise rider Darren Fortune died from injuries that occurred during a training accident on the main track Friday morning.

Fortune sustained fatal injuries when the mount he was on collided with another horse. According to a Woodbine release, the Ministry of Labour and other officials are investigating to determine details of the accident and Woodbine Entertainment Group is offering every possible assistance. Fortune, 43, was a veteran exercise rider who had worked in the past for trainer Roger Attfield.

No horses were injured in the accident.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our community this morning and our hearts and condolences go out to his family and friends," said Jamie Martin, Executive Vice-President Racing for Woodbine Entertainment Group.



