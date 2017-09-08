Ascot Hero Ribchester Spearheads Chantilly Contenders

A pair of group 1 races highlight the Sept. 10 card at Chantilly and figure to provide some clues to the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1) program over the same course three weeks down the road.

The Qatar Prix du Moulin de Longchamp (G1), a one-mile test for 3-year-olds and up, has a pair from trainer Andre Fabre, two from Jean-Claude Rouget, and a duo from Godolphin.

Fabre is especially high on Inns of Court, the winner of four of six starts and a close second to Al Wukair in a three-way photo in the Prix du Haras de Fresnay-Le-Buffard Jacques Le Marois (G1) at Deauville in August.

"Inns of Court has done well since the Jacques Le Marois," Fabre said. "There are different obstacles to overcome this time, a different track and conditions. But I am very happy with his work and readiness for the race," added Fabre, who also saddles Lady Frankel.

In addition to Inns of Court, Godolphin will be represented by multiple group 1 winner Ribchester, winner of the June 20 Queen Anne Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot. The Richard Fahey trainee also captured the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (G1) at Newbury in May and was most recently second in the Aug. 2 Qatar Sussex Stakes (G1) at Goodwood.

"We have been very happy with Ribchester since Goodwood when things just didn't work out for him," Fahey said of Ribchester. "Everything has gone well with his preparation and I was very pleased with his last piece of work on Monday. He is absolutely bouncing and we expect him to run very well."

Rouget has Taareef, an American-bred son of Kitten's Joy who was fifth in the Jacques Le Marois, and Zelzal, a 4-year-old Sea the Stars colt who last won in the Prix Jean Prat (G1) in July of 2016.

The Qatar Prix Vermeille, at 1 1/2 miles, is a frequent producer of Arc winners and, pending final confirmations, has another competitive field of fillies and mares.

Ajman Princess, a 4-year-old Teofilo (IRE) filly, won the Aug. 20 Darley Prix Jean Romanet (G1) at Deauville in her last start and has missed a top-three finish only once in 11 starts for trainer Roger Varian and owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum.

Blond Me was second, behind multiple group 1 winner Winter, in the Aug. 3 Qatar Nassau Stakes (G1) in her previous outing. Left Hand captured the Vermeille last year, but has not won since and finished 12th in the Arc. The Aga Khan fields Baiyouna (FR), a 3-year-old homebred filly by Sea the Stars who has won two of her three starts.

Journey's 5-year-old campaign has been a disappointment since she won her last three races in 2016, culminating in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (G1). The Dubawi mare looks to rebound after rather stout defeats in the Investec Coronation Cup (G1) at Epsom Downs and the Pretty Polly Stakes (G1) at the Curragh.

Her trainer, John Gosden, also fields The Black Princess, who defeated a field that included Ajman Princess in the July 8 bet365 Lancashire Oaks (G2) last time out at Haydock.

The Qatar Prix Niel (G2) for 3-year-old colts and fillies and the Qatar Prix Foy (G2) for 4-year-olds and up are also run at the Arc distance of 2,400 meters. They won't see all the serious contenders for the Arc itself but the field includes Japan's latest hope for the big race, Satono Diamond (JPN), a 4-year-old son of Deep Impact.

Gosden will be represented by Cracksman in the Niel. The son of Frankel enters off a win in the Betway Great Voltigeur Stakes (G2) at York Aug. 23.