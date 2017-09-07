Arlington-Washington Futurity Draws 10 Entrants

The $75,000 Arlington-Washington Futurity Sept. 9 drew a field of ten juvenile colts and geldings to contest seven furlongs on the main track at Arlington International Racecourse, headed by Yeaman's Racing Stables' 13-length debut winner Soul of Discretion.

Trained by Dan McFarlane, the colt by Discreetly Mine drew off impressively to win at Canterbury Park Aug. 25 going five furlongs on an off track.

Chris Block will saddle Lothenbach Stables' homebred Captivating Moon for his Polytrack debut. A half brother to grade 1 winner Vacare and two other graded winners, the son of Malibu Moon won a maiden special weight on debut by two lengths at about a mile on the turf at Arlington July 30.

Ray Struder and Kellyn Gorder's East Rand will also make a switch from turf to Polytrack after the Gorder trainee won by six lengths at a mile on the turf at Belterra Park Aug. 18.

Tom Amoss will send out Midwest Thoroughbreds' homebred Kate's Golden Dude. Out of a half sister to multiple graded winner Vicar's In Trouble, the son of Touch Gold won his debut at Indiana Grand by 5 3/4 lengths Aug. 11 going six furlongs.

Sagamore Farm and Stanley Hough's Barry Lee was a 6 1/2-length winner on debut on the dirt at Laurel Park July 14 for trainer Horacio DePaz before he finished eighth in the Saratoga Special Stakes Presented by Coors Light (G2) Aug. 13.

One race later 14 juvenile fillies will line up for the $75,000 Arlington-Washington Lassie going seven furlongs on the main track.

DePaz will send out Sagamore's homebred Southampton Way. The daughter of Into Mischief broke her maiden at Saratoga Race Course earlier in the summer before she returned Aug. 12 with a second-place finish in the Adirondack Stakes (G2).

Bernard Schaeffer's Red Dread will chase her third win on a synthetic surface. Trained by William Connelly, the daughter of Five Star Day was a debut winner at Presque Isle Downs at 4 1/2 furlongs before she finished fourth in the Debutante Stakes at Churchill Downs. She returned to win an optional-claiming allowance event by four lengths last month over the Tapeta at Presque Isle.

V-Leaf Stables, Richard Ravin, and Larry Rivelli's Richie'slilwildcat, a half sister to multiple juvenile stakes winners, broke her maiden at second asking at Arlington by 3 3/4 lengths in July.

Eoin Harty will saddle Casner Racing's Ardor following her maiden win at Woodbine last month. The filly by Prospective stalked the pace before she won a photo at the wire by a nose going five furlongs on the synthetic main track.

Entries: Arlington-Washington Futurity Arlington International Racecourse, Saturday, September 09, 2017, Race 7 STK

7f

All Weather Track

$75,000

2 yo

4:35 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 1Our Thomas (IL) Anthony Y. Nunez 118 Michael L. Reavis 30/1 2 2Kate's Golden Dude (KY) Carlos H. Marquez, Jr. 118 Thomas M. Amoss 6/1 3 3P R Radio Star (KY) Pedro L. Cotto, Jr. 118 Thomas H. Swearingen 20/1 4 4Captivating Moon (KY) Jose Valdivia, Jr. 118 Chris M. Block 5/1 5 5Soul of Discretion (KY) Leslie Mawing 118 Dan L. McFarlane 3/1 6 6East Rand (KY) Julio E. Felix 118 Kellyn Gorder 10/1 7 7Barry Lee (KY) Horacio Karamanos 118 Horacio DePaz 5/2 8 8Take Charge Dude (FL) Santo Sanjur 118 Michael B. Campbell 15/1 9 9Ghaaleb's Winner (IL) Christopher A. Emigh 118 Scott Becker 20/1 10 10The X (FL) Mitchell Murrill 118 Ben Colebrook 6/1