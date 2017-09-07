Arlington-Washington Futurity entrant Barry Lee

Arlington-Washington Futurity Draws 10 Entrants

Field features 13-length debut winner Soul of Discretion.

The $75,000 Arlington-Washington Futurity Sept. 9 drew a field of ten juvenile colts and geldings to contest seven furlongs on the main track at Arlington International Racecourse, headed by Yeaman's Racing Stables' 13-length debut winner Soul of Discretion.

Trained by Dan McFarlane, the colt by Discreetly Mine drew off impressively to win at Canterbury Park Aug. 25 going five furlongs on an off track.

Chris Block will saddle Lothenbach Stables' homebred Captivating Moon for his Polytrack debut. A half brother to grade 1 winner Vacare and two other graded winners, the son of Malibu Moon  won a maiden special weight on debut by two lengths at about a mile on the turf at Arlington July 30.

Ray Struder and Kellyn Gorder's East Rand will also make a switch from turf to Polytrack after the Gorder trainee won by six lengths at a mile on the turf at Belterra Park Aug. 18.

Tom Amoss will send out Midwest Thoroughbreds' homebred Kate's Golden Dude. Out of a half sister to multiple graded winner Vicar's In Trouble, the son of Touch Gold won his debut at Indiana Grand by 5 3/4 lengths Aug. 11 going six furlongs.

Sagamore Farm and Stanley Hough's Barry Lee was a 6 1/2-length winner on debut on the dirt at Laurel Park July 14 for trainer Horacio DePaz before he finished eighth in the Saratoga Special Stakes Presented by Coors Light (G2) Aug. 13.

One race later 14 juvenile fillies will line up for the $75,000 Arlington-Washington Lassie going seven furlongs on the main track.

DePaz will send out Sagamore's homebred Southampton Way. The daughter of Into Mischief  broke her maiden at Saratoga Race Course earlier in the summer before she returned Aug. 12 with a second-place finish in the Adirondack Stakes (G2).

Bernard Schaeffer's Red Dread will chase her third win on a synthetic surface. Trained by William Connelly, the daughter of Five Star Day was a debut winner at Presque Isle Downs at 4 1/2 furlongs before she finished fourth in the Debutante Stakes at Churchill Downs. She returned to win an optional-claiming allowance event by four lengths last month over the Tapeta at Presque Isle.

V-Leaf Stables, Richard Ravin, and Larry Rivelli's Richie'slilwildcat, a half sister to multiple juvenile stakes winners, broke her maiden at second asking at Arlington by 3 3/4 lengths in July.

Eoin Harty will saddle Casner Racing's Ardor following her maiden win at Woodbine last month. The filly by Prospective  stalked the pace before she won a photo at the wire by a nose going five furlongs on the synthetic main track.

Entries: Arlington-Washington Futurity

Arlington International Racecourse, Saturday, September 09, 2017, Race 7

  • STK
  • 7f
  • All Weather Track
  • $75,000
  • 2 yo
  • 4:35 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Our Thomas (IL)Anthony Y. Nunez118Michael L. Reavis30/1
22Kate's Golden Dude (KY)Carlos H. Marquez, Jr.118Thomas M. Amoss6/1
33P R Radio Star (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduatePedro L. Cotto, Jr.118Thomas H. Swearingen20/1
44Captivating Moon (KY)Jose Valdivia, Jr.118Chris M. Block5/1
55Soul of Discretion (KY)Leslie Mawing118Dan L. McFarlane3/1
66East Rand (KY)Julio E. Felix118Kellyn Gorder10/1
77Barry Lee (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateHoracio Karamanos118Horacio DePaz5/2
88Take Charge Dude (FL)Santo Sanjur118Michael B. Campbell15/1
99Ghaaleb's Winner (IL)Christopher A. Emigh118Scott Becker20/1
1010The X (FL)Mitchell Murrill118Ben Colebrook6/1

Entries: Arlington-Washington Lassie S.

Arlington International Racecourse, Saturday, September 09, 2017, Race 8

  • STK
  • 7f
  • All Weather Track
  • $75,000
  • 2 yo Fillies
  • 5:05 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Presage (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateCarlos H. Marquez, Jr.117Eoin G. Harty15/1
22Ardor (FL)Pedro L. Cotto, Jr.117Eoin G. Harty10/1
33Lemon Drop Twist (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateAnthony Y. Nunez117Liane P. Davis30/1
44Richie'slilwildcat (IL)Santo Sanjur117Larry Rivelli5/1
55Espressa (KY)Nicholas Meza117Chris A. Ryan15/1
66Southampton Way (MD)Horacio Karamanos117Horacio DePaz5/2
77Fabriana (KY)Mitchell Murrill117Larry Rivelli20/1
88Caramel Cream (KY)Edgar Perez117Brian Williamson20/1
99Saucy At Midnight (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulio E. Felix117Ingrid Mason8/1
1010Red Dread (KY)Jose Valdivia, Jr.117William R. Connelly6/1
1111Romantic Attack (IL)Jesse A. Lantz117James R. Childers30/1
1212Her Wild Lifestyle (FL)Christopher A. Emigh117Larry Rivelli10/1
1313Bet She Wins (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose E. Lopez117Chris M. Block15/1
1414Cowgirl Callie (IL)Olaf Hernandez117Leroy Hellman15/1