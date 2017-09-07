Florida Horsemen Taking Action as Storm Approaches

With Hurricane Irma closing in on an expected landfall in South Florida Sept. 9 or 10, about half of the horses at Gulfstream Park and Gulfstream Park West have been shipped north.

Bill White, president of the Florida Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association, said about half of the horsemen have decided to stay put at Gulfstream or Gulfstream West while the other half have moved horses to Palm Meadows Training Center or other locales away from the coast.

Gulfstream officials are working with horsemen on their various options.

"Our first priority is the safety of our patrons and our equine athletes," said P.J. Campo, general manager of Gulfstream Park and vice president of racing for The Stronach Group. "Horsemen are being given the option to keep their horses at Gulfstream, Gulfstream Park West, or move to our training facility at Palm Meadows in Palm Beach."

White said the power of Hurricane Irma most assuredly has everyone's attention. He said should the storm deliver winds of 150 miles per hour or more, he thinks many structures could be in danger.

"It is so widespread and monstrous that most of Florida will receive hurricane-force winds one way or another," White said. "If this happens the way they predict, Florida won't be the same for a long, long time."

White said besides the initial damage of the hurricane, the aftermath can be very challenging for everyone who lives in the area.

"What the general public normally thinks of a hurricane is the initial damage and danger of the hurricane upon arrival and that certainly is a major concern, probably the No. 1 concern," White said. "But the second part of it, that not many people who haven't been through it think about, is how you get back to normal after the thing comes through and leaves an area totally devastated with no power, no electricity, no water, roads impassable and all public services overtaxed. Even if you get through it in good shape, the misery it leaves you with and trying to get back to normal is the part most people don't think about."