Graded Stakes Winner Mohaymen Retired

Shadwell Stable's multiple graded stakes winner Mohaymen has been retired and will enter stud at Shadwell's Nashwan Stud near Lexington, Ky., in 2018 for an advertised fee of $7,500.

Trained by Kiaran McLaughlin throughout his 13-race career, Mohaymen was unbeaten in his first five starts but went off form after running fourth to champion Nyquist in the 2016 Xpressbet.com Florida Derby (G1). The son of Tapit failed to reach the winner's circle in his final eight starts and was most recently fifth in the Aug. 6 Alydar Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

Mohaymen was the co-sale topper at the 2014 Keeneland September yearling sale when he elicited a final bid of $2.2 million from Shadwell out of breeder Clearsky Farms' consignment. The gray colt flaunted his precocity when he took the 2015 Nashua Stakes (G2) at Aqueduct Racetrack in his second start and capped off his three-race juvenile campaign with a 1 1/2-length win in that year's Remsen Stakes (G2) at Aqueduct.

Mohaymen became one of the standouts on the 2016 Road to the Kentucky Derby when he cruised to victories in the Lambholm South Holy Bull Stakes (G2) and Xpressbet.com Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park. After suffering his first career loss in the Florida Derby, he finished an admirable fourth in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1).

"Mohaymen was a very talented racehorse, and is an extremely smart individual," McLaughlin said. "He was definitely one of the best 2-year-olds I've ever trained."

Bred in Kentucky by Clearsky Farms, Mohaymen is out of the grade 2-winning Dixie Union mare Justwhistledixie and is a half-brother to 2013 Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) winner New Year's Day . He retires with five wins from 13 starts and $998,417 in earnings.