Into Mischief's Stud Fee Climbs to $100,000

A high demand for matings to Spendthrift Farm's marquee stallion Into Mischief pushed the price of his last block of seasons for 2018 to $100,000, according to Ned Toffey, Spendthrift's general manager.

All seasons available through the farm have now been sold, with only a handful available through breeders who acquired lifetime breeding rights to the 12-year-old son of Harlan's Holiday early in his stud career.

"We initially priced him at $85,000 and that substantial block of seasons sold out almost immediately, just about as quick as we have ever had a horse sell out," Toffey said. Those seasons were essentially gone by the end of the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga selected yearling sale in early August.

"We opened up a small block of seasons at $100,000 and that has been sold out as well," Toffey said, adding that Into Mischief's book has typically been filled by this point during the past several years. "I have no doubt that if we had priced him at $100,000 to begin with, he still would have sold out."

Into Mischief's stud fee has been on a steady trajectory upward since his freshman sire year in 2012 when he was represented by graded stakes winner Goldencents and two other black-type winners Sittin At the Bar and Vyjack. Goldencents went on to become a multiple grade 1 winner, with victories in the 2013 Santa Anita Derby (G1) and the 2013-14 editions of the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1), while Vyjack won two graded stakes and placed in the Wood Memorial Stakes (G1).

For 2013, Into Mischief's fee jumped to $20,000 from $7,500. His first two crops, which totaled 69 named foals, produced 47 (68%) winners and 10 (14.5%) black-type winners. His fee has risen every year since, reaching $75,000 for the 2016 breeding season.

"With this horse, we have always tried to give our breeders value," said Toffey. "Right along he has been priced fairly, while he was getting unprecedented percentages of winners back when he had small numbers."

Following the 2016 racing season Into Mischief was the leading sire of 2-year-olds ahead of War Front , Pioneerof the Nile , Tapit , and Scat Daddy. His top runner that year was Practical Joke, who won the Champagne Stakes and Hopeful Stakes (both G1) and placed in the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1). Practical Joke picked up another grade 1 win recently, taking the Aug. 26 H. Allen Jerkens Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

This year Into Mischief is the second-leading sire of 2-year-olds by progeny earnings and is the fourth-leading active sire on the BloodHorse general sire list by winners, with 126 through Sept. 7. He is also co-ranked in fourth on the general leading sire list by number of repeat winners with 47, and among the top 10 active sires by black-type stakes winners with 15.

"Having a stallion's fee go to $100,000 is an important milestone, but the demand for him has been overwhelming. He has been on people's radar for a long time," Toffey said. "Going to $100,000 reflects going to a new level and this horse is going to a new level."

A grade 1 winner himself during his racing days, Into Mischief is out of reigning Broodmare of the Year Leslie's Lady and is a half brother to champion Beholder.