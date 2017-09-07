Lord Nelson On Track for the 2018 Breeding Season

Multiple grade 1 winner Lord Nelson has progressed far enough in his battle with laminitis that he is expected to be ready for the start of the 2018 breeding season.

"He is not at that point today, but he is at a point where that is a very manageable goal," said Ned Toffey, general manager of Spendthrift Farm, which raced the son of Pulpit. "He is well on his way. He is moving around well. He goes outside. He is grazing every day and is doing really, really well."

On the strength of consecutive victories in last year's Triple Bend Stakes (G1), Bing Crosby Stakes (G1), and the Santa Anita Sprint Championship Stakes (G1), Lord Nelson was the early favorite for the TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1). The colt missed the championships, however, because of a cut that became severely infected. Laminitis developed secondary to the infection.

"With a lot of luck and high-quality veterinary care and really good day-to-day care by our staff, we have gotten a significant portion of new hoof growth on both feet," Toffey said. "Maybe most of all, he is a helluva good patient. One thing that has stood out with all of us is what a mentally tough horse this is. He was a great sprinter but laminitis is a marathon, and he has just never lost his tremendous attitude.

"How he's handled it all makes me that much more excited about breeding to him," Toffey continued. "If he'll pass on those qualities, combined with his race record, his conformation, and his pedigree, then I think we really have got something."