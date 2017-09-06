Faypien wins the Angels Flight Stakes

Faypien Back in SoCal for Beverly J. Lewis Stakes

Ghostzapper filly finished second last time out in the Test Stakes (G1) at Saratoga.

Los Alamitos Race Course may not have a graded stakes during its three-week, late-summer meeting, but their opening Saturday card will feature graded quality.

The headliner Sept. 9 at the Cypress, Calif., racetrack will be Baoma Corporation's Faypien in the $75,000 Beverly J. Lewis Stakes.

The Bob Baffert-trained Ghostzapper  filly exits a second-place run in the Aug. 5 Longines Test Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course, and will likely use the six-furlong Lewis as a prep for a run in the Breeders' Cup. Prior to her trip to New York, the Florida-bred filly won the two-turn Summertime Oaks (G2) at Santa Anita Park by a head over Mopotism.

Faypien will only have to deal with one stakes winner among the six other fillies entered—Rockingham Ranch's Chalon. Before her fourth-place finish in the Test, 3 1/4 lengths behind Faypien, the speedy Peter Miller-trained Dialed In  filly won the Jersey Girl Stakes by 6 1/2 lengths at Belmont Park.

Also on Los Alamitos' Saturday card is the $75,000 E.B. Johnston Stakes for California-bred or sired horses.

Defending race winner Soi Phet, a 9-year-old Tizbud  gelding, will look to win his fourth stakes at Los Alamitos, but John Parker's homebred Gold Rush Dancer enters with momentum off a breakthrough score in the Aug. 13 Longacres Mile Handicap (G3) at Emerald Downs.

The 4-year-old Private Gold colt is the only entrant in the one-mile test who has won a stakes in 2017.

Entries: E.B. Johnston S.

LOS ALAMITOS RACE COURSE, Saturday, September 09, 2017, Race 3

  • STK
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $75,000
  • 3 yo's & up
  • 2:58 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Lucky J Lane (CA)Edwin A. Maldonado122Steve Knapp-
2Start a Runnin (KY)Brayan Pena122Hector O. Palma-
3Gold Rush Dancer (CA)Evin A. Roman124Vann Belvoir-
4Soi Phet (CA)Kent J. Desormeaux124Leonard Powell-
5He Will (CA)Rafael Bejarano122Jerry Hollendorfer-
6El Huerfano (CA)Flavien Prat124Peter Miller-

Entries: Beverly J. Lewis S.

LOS ALAMITOS RACE COURSE, Saturday, September 09, 2017, Race 8

  • STK
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $75,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 5:28 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Queen Laila (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateFlavien Prat120Simon Callaghan-
2Delitefull Lady (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateMario Gutierrez118Richard Baltas-
3Faypien (FL)Rafael Bejarano122Bob Baffert-
4Freedom Journey (CA)Brayan Pena120Hector O. Palma-
5Princess Karen (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateKent J. Desormeaux120Jeff Bonde-
6Chalon (KY)Martin Garcia122Peter Miller-
7Auntjenn (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEdwin A. Maldonado120Peter Miller-