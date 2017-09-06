Faypien Back in SoCal for Beverly J. Lewis Stakes

Los Alamitos Race Course may not have a graded stakes during its three-week, late-summer meeting, but their opening Saturday card will feature graded quality.
The headliner Sept. 9 at the Cypress, Calif., racetrack will be Baoma Corporation's Faypien in the $75,000 Beverly J. Lewis Stakes.
The Bob Baffert-trained Ghostzapper filly exits a second-place run in the Aug. 5 Longines Test Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course, and will likely use the six-furlong Lewis as a prep for a run in the Breeders' Cup. Prior to her trip to New York, the Florida-bred filly won the two-turn Summertime Oaks (G2) at Santa Anita Park by a head over Mopotism.
BALAN: Faypien Edges Mopotism in Summertime Oaks
Faypien will only have to deal with one stakes winner among the six other fillies entered—Rockingham Ranch's Chalon. Before her fourth-place finish in the Test, 3 1/4 lengths behind Faypien, the speedy Peter Miller-trained Dialed In filly won the Jersey Girl Stakes by 6 1/2 lengths at Belmont Park.
Also on Los Alamitos' Saturday card is the $75,000 E.B. Johnston Stakes for California-bred or sired horses.
Defending race winner Soi Phet, a 9-year-old Tizbud gelding, will look to win his fourth stakes at Los Alamitos, but John Parker's homebred Gold Rush Dancer enters with momentum off a breakthrough score in the Aug. 13 Longacres Mile Handicap (G3) at Emerald Downs.
BALAN: Gold Rush Dancer Dominant in Longacres Mile
The 4-year-old Private Gold colt is the only entrant in the one-mile test who has won a stakes in 2017.
LOS ALAMITOS RACE COURSE, Saturday, September 09, 2017, Race 3
Entries: E.B. Johnston S.
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Lucky J Lane (CA) Edwin A. Maldonado 122 Steve Knapp - 2 Start a Runnin (KY) Brayan Pena 122 Hector O. Palma - 3 Gold Rush Dancer (CA) Evin A. Roman 124 Vann Belvoir - 4 Soi Phet (CA) Kent J. Desormeaux 124 Leonard Powell - 5 He Will (CA) Rafael Bejarano 122 Jerry Hollendorfer - 6 El Huerfano (CA) Flavien Prat 124 Peter Miller -
LOS ALAMITOS RACE COURSE, Saturday, September 09, 2017, Race 8
Entries: Beverly J. Lewis S.
PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Queen Laila (KY) Flavien Prat 120 Simon Callaghan - 2 Delitefull Lady (KY) Mario Gutierrez 118 Richard Baltas - 3 Faypien (FL) Rafael Bejarano 122 Bob Baffert - 4 Freedom Journey (CA) Brayan Pena 120 Hector O. Palma - 5 Princess Karen (KY) Kent J. Desormeaux 120 Jeff Bonde - 6 Chalon (KY) Martin Garcia 122 Peter Miller - 7 Auntjenn (KY) Edwin A. Maldonado 120 Peter Miller -
