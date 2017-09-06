Faypien Back in SoCal for Beverly J. Lewis Stakes

Los Alamitos Race Course may not have a graded stakes during its three-week, late-summer meeting, but their opening Saturday card will feature graded quality.

The headliner Sept. 9 at the Cypress, Calif., racetrack will be Baoma Corporation's Faypien in the $75,000 Beverly J. Lewis Stakes.

The Bob Baffert-trained Ghostzapper filly exits a second-place run in the Aug. 5 Longines Test Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course, and will likely use the six-furlong Lewis as a prep for a run in the Breeders' Cup. Prior to her trip to New York, the Florida-bred filly won the two-turn Summertime Oaks (G2) at Santa Anita Park by a head over Mopotism.

Faypien will only have to deal with one stakes winner among the six other fillies entered—Rockingham Ranch's Chalon. Before her fourth-place finish in the Test, 3 1/4 lengths behind Faypien, the speedy Peter Miller-trained Dialed In filly won the Jersey Girl Stakes by 6 1/2 lengths at Belmont Park.

Also on Los Alamitos' Saturday card is the $75,000 E.B. Johnston Stakes for California-bred or sired horses.

Defending race winner Soi Phet, a 9-year-old Tizbud gelding, will look to win his fourth stakes at Los Alamitos, but John Parker's homebred Gold Rush Dancer enters with momentum off a breakthrough score in the Aug. 13 Longacres Mile Handicap (G3) at Emerald Downs.

The 4-year-old Private Gold colt is the only entrant in the one-mile test who has won a stakes in 2017.

Entries: E.B. Johnston S. LOS ALAMITOS RACE COURSE, Saturday, September 09, 2017, Race 3 STK

1m

Dirt

$75,000

3 yo's & up

2:58 PM (local) PP Horse Jockey Wgt Trainer M/L 1 Lucky J Lane (CA) Edwin A. Maldonado 122 Steve Knapp - 2 Start a Runnin (KY) Brayan Pena 122 Hector O. Palma - 3 Gold Rush Dancer (CA) Evin A. Roman 124 Vann Belvoir - 4 Soi Phet (CA) Kent J. Desormeaux 124 Leonard Powell - 5 He Will (CA) Rafael Bejarano 122 Jerry Hollendorfer - 6 El Huerfano (CA) Flavien Prat 124 Peter Miller -