Look Back: Filly Bewitch Tops Citation to Stay Unbeaten

In conjunction with Tom Hall's Throwback Thursday features in BloodHorse Daily, BloodHorse.com each Thursday will present corresponding race stories from the pages of the magazine. This week is a recap of the Aug. 16. 1947 Washington Park Futurity won by Bewitch. The story, headlined "Bewitch Wins Another" was a staff report that appeared in the Aug. 23, 1947 issue of The Blood-Horse.

Bewitch Wins Another

Warren Wright likes to do his Futurities up brown. They are tests of the excellence of a stud. In the Arlington Futurity of 1941 he ran one-two-three with Sun Again, Some Chance, and Wishbone. A colt owned by Hal Price Headley was in fourth place.

In the Washington Park Futurity this year, he ran one-two-three with the best collection of 2-year-olds which he has turned up in one man's ownership for many a year, and Mr. Headley once again was in fourth place, with Pinebloom.

The unbeaten filly Bewitch, running alone, would have been an odds-on choice for the race. With Citation and Free America in the entry, it was as near a "cinch" as Chicago's bettors had ever seen. They made the entry 1-5 straight. And in the place pool they bet the Calumet horses down to the minimum odds of 1-10 and beyond, so that the track had to pay out $23,314.99 to make up the "minus." There was no show betting.

The Calumets dispersed their forces admirably. Bewitch ran in front all the way. (The daughter of Bull Lea had a four-length lead in the stretch until her two confederates moved within a length of her toward the end and finished almost as a team.) Citation followed early in fourth place, within striking distance of May Reward and Pinebloom, second and third through the first half-mile. Free America began slowly, ran last in the field of ten through the first quarter.

The procession they formed at the end was a triumph such as few breeders and owners ever enjoy. A one-two-three victory was not at all unprecedented but there had never been one with such a team as this.

Bewitch ran six furlongs in 1:10 2/5, record time for the stakes. But in all probability she won through the courtesy of her powerful stablemates. For her, Citation gave up his status as an unbeaten horse.

In such flush of glory they will soon depart from Washington Park. The Calumet Stable early in September moves East, first to Garden State Park then to Belmont Park. The easterners will sharpen their horses and hope they are good enough to turn back a part of the invading host.

The Washington Park Futurity was the sixth consecutive stakes win for Bewitch. After two preliminary victories, she began her stakes victories with the Debutante at Churchill Downs April 30, followed with the Hyde Park, Pollyanna, Arlington Lassie, and Princess Pat Stakes.

Bewitch is nearing Top Flight's record earnings for a 2-year-old filly ($219,000). She is already fifth among the leading money-winning fillies in total earnings. If her owner and trainer please, she can carry on indefinitely without coming into competition with colts again.