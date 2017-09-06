Kentucky Horse Park Stalls Open for Displaced Horses

The Kentucky Horse Park has opened its stables to horses being evacuated from areas expected to be impacted by Hurricane Irma.

There are 200 stalls available on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning Sept. 6 until Sept. 17 for $20 per stall per night.

"Although we have limited capacity, it's important for us to help however we can," said Laura Prewitt, executive director of the Kentucky Horse Park.

Due to contractual obligations with scheduled horse shows, no pasturing, lunging, or riding will be possible. A negative Coggins test is required for stabling.

To reserve stalls, please contact Sheila Forbes in the park's equine operations department, at 859-259-4290 or at Sheila.Forbes@ky.gov. Any additional information will be made available on the park's website at www.kyhorsepark.com.