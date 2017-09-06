NTRA Charities Donates to Harvey Relief Efforts

NTRA Charities—a subsidiary of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association—has pledged a $5,000 donation to the Penn National Gaming Foundation, with the contribution earmarked for employees of Sam Houston Race Park most severely impacted by Hurricane Harvey and the resulting floods in Southeast Texas.

"We've all seen the devastating images coming out of South Texas," said NTRA President & CEO Alex Waldrop. "The region is hurting, including individuals and their families directly tied to Sam Houston Race Park. We are pleased to contribute funds to support these families in their time of need and applaud so many other horse industry groups making similar contributions across the region."

Sam Houston, currently between race meetings, opened its stable area as a horse shelter during Harvey and the racetrack property, in northwest Houston, appears to have evaded serious damage. However, track president Andrea Young said they have been in contact with at least a dozen employees who have been severely impacted.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of NTRA charities," Young said. "There are so many people in the Greater Houston area that have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey and it is comforting for our employees to see the support of the racing community during this difficult time. This gift will go directly to our employees who have been most impacted. The road to recovery is just beginning and this wonderful gesture will help that recovery start today."

The Penn National Gaming Foundation, a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is establishing a Hurricane Harvey disaster relief project to provide financial assistance for the immediate needs of Sam Houston Race Park employees and support nonprofit organizations in the Greater Houston area. If you would like to make a donation to the Foundation or request additional information on its efforts, please contact Amanda Garber at (610) 373-2400 or amanda.garber@pngaming.com.

Sam Houston opened in 1994 as the first Class 1 racetrack in Texas. Penn National Gaming (PNG) is the managing member of Sam Houston Race Park and also operates Thoroughbred racing at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, and Zia Park Casino, Hotel & Racetrack. PNG owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations at 29 properties in 17 jurisdictions.