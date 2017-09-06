Rice Wingo, Record-Setting Female Rider, Dies at 60

Kim Rice Wingo, who set a single-season wins record for a female rider in 1975 when she won 231 races, died Aug. 27 at age 60 in Ocala, Fla.

After marrying Bobby Wingo in 1981, they started a family and spent their winters training horses. In 1990 the couple launched a family farm in the Ocala area, Wings Ranch. Rice Wingo breezed young horses, and worked with such standouts as Thunder Gulch and Yes It's True.

Rice Wingo is preceded in death by her late husband, Bobby Wingo, of 28 years; and father, Don Rice. She is survived by her two sons, Tanner Wingo and wife Maria; and Chance Wingo; as well as by her mother, Maxine Rice, three sisters, and a brother.

