Terrible Story is Keep Up's First Winner

Mill Ridge Farm's miracle stallion Keep Up was rewarded with his first winner Sept. 2 when Terrible Story rallied in deep stretch to win a maiden race at Camarero Race Track in Puerto Rico.

The filly out of Auntie Soph, a winning daughter of Valiant Nature, placed in a grade 3 stakes in her first start before overcoming adversity to secure a win her second time out. A bad break left her immediately at the rear of a nine-horse field, and she was forced to run six-wide through much of the six-furlong trip. She displayed her grit in deep stretch, however, rallying to catch favored Golda to win by a neck.

Terrible Story was bred in Kentucky by Brownstead Farm and sold as a yearling for $4,000 by Mill Ridge Sales to Angel Luis Delvale at the 2016 Fasig-Tipton October sale. The filly now races for Establo Veterano and is trained by Alison Escobar.

Keep Up is a 10-year-old son of Unbridled's Song who faced a grim prognosis after fracturing a knee as a yearling. Surgery, patience, and the young colt's cooperative attitude allowed him to heal. He went on to win the River City Handicap (G3T) and one other stakes at Arlington International Racecourse before being retired in 2014 to Alice Chandler's Mill Ridge, which foaled, raised, and raced him. Keep Up stood the 2017 season there for $4,000.

