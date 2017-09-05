Gun Runner Solidifies Top Ranking in NTRA Poll

After his smashing victory in the grade I Woodward Stakes at Saratoga Race Course, Gun Runner tightened his grip on the top spot in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top Thoroughbred Poll.

The top 10 follows:

Rank Horse Votes (first-place votes)

1. Gun Runner 395 (35)

2. Arrogate 345 (4)

3. Lady Eli 241

4. Collected 232

5. Stellar Wind 216

6. Mor Spirit 121

7. West Coast 110 (1)

8. Drefong 106

9. Forever Unbridled 79

10. Songbird 72

The NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes November 6 after the running of the Breeders' Cup World Championships.

