Gun Runner rolls to victory in the Woodward

Skip Dickstein

Gun Runner Solidifies Top Ranking in NTRA Poll

Other horses receiving first-place votes include Arrogate and West Coast.

After his smashing victory in the grade I Woodward Stakes at Saratoga Race Course, Gun Runner tightened his grip on the top spot in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top Thoroughbred Poll.

The top 10 follows:

Rank    Horse    Votes (first-place votes)
1.    Gun Runner    395 (35)
2.    Arrogate    345 (4)
3.    Lady Eli   241
4.    Collected    232
5.    Stellar Wind    216
6.    Mor Spirit    121
7.    West Coast    110 (1)
8.    Drefong    106
9.    Forever Unbridled 79
10.  Songbird    72

The NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll concludes November 6 after the running of the Breeders' Cup World Championships. 
 