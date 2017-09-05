Fasig-Tipton Shifts Date of Gulfstream Sale for 2018

Fasig-Tipton will shift the date of its 2018 Gulfstream selected 2-year-olds in training sale to March 28, three weeks later than its exercise this year.

The 2017 sale was held March 1. In moving the 2018 date, the auction will now be part of the lead up to the Florida Derby (G1) scheduled for March 31 at Gulfstream Park.

The Under Tack Show will be conducted March 26.

"Moving our 2018 Gulfstream Sale three weeks later allows us to be a part of the excitement of Florida Derby week," said Fasig-Tipton president Boyd Browning. "Positioning the sale around the Florida Derby should bring the auction added exposure, and the timing should work well for both buyers and sellers."

Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) winner Nyquist is a graduate of the Gulfstream sale. This year's edition featured multiple million-dollar horses, including a $1.5 million Uncle Mo filly now named Beyond Grace and a More Than Ready colt now named Goren, both consigned by Cary Frommer and both still unraced for Lawrence Best's OXO Equine. Best was the leading buyer at the 2017 Gulfstream sale, followed by Kerri Radcliffe. Frommer was the leading consignor.