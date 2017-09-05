Practical Joke to Ashford Stud for 2018

Multiple grade 1 winner Practical Joke will enter Coolmore's Ashford Stud near Versailles, Ky. for the 2018 season, the global operation announced Sept. 5.

Owned by Klaravich Stables and William Lawrence, Practical Joke recently annexed the Aug. 26 H. Allen Jerkens Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course to remain unbeaten in five starts around one turn. That marked the third top-level win for the son of Into Mischief , who captured the Hopeful Stakes and Champagne Stakes (both grade 1) as a 2-year-old.

"He's a very, very good-looking horse. He's by one of the hottest sires in the country, and he's amongst the very best racehorses of his generation," said Ashford Stud manager Dermot Ryan. "We're absolutely delighted that he's coming to stand here."

Practical Joke will likely make his next start in the Nov. 3 Las Vegas Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1) at Del Mar. This year the 3-year-old bay also captured the July 8 Dwyer Stakes (G3) and was beaten just a half-length while running third in the July 30 Betfair.com Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1). The only time he has been worse than third in 10 starts came when he finished fifth in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1).

Trained by Chad Brown, Practical Joke has five wins from 10 starts with $1,670,800 in earnings. He is out of the stakes-placed Distorted Humor mare Halo Humor and was bred by Whispering Oaks in Kentucky.