Old Friends to Host Select Auction at Fasig-Tipton

On Sunday September 10, Old Friends, the Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, will host an exclusive live auction of fine art and choice racing memorabilia as a prelude to the inaugural Fasig-Tipton Turf Showcase, Presented by Woodbine Racetrack.

The Old Friends auction will be held for one hour, beginning begins at 3:00 p.m. (EST), at the Fasig-Tipton paddocks, located at 2400 Newtown Pike in Lexington, KY. The public is welcome.

All proceeds raised from the auction will benefit Old Friends, the non-profit facility based in Georgetown, KY., that cares for 175 retired racehorses, among them Kentucky Derby and Preakness champions Silver Charm and War Emblem, Breeders' Cup Classic winner Alphabet Soup, and Belmont Stake winners Sarava and Touch Gold.

Items in the auction will be available for preview on Saturday September 9th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Kentucky Room of the Fasig-Tipton pavilion. Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres will be served.

For interested bidders unable to attend the sale, proxy bids will be accepted via email. Bids will be accepted from Friday September 8th at 6 p.m. until Sunday September 10th at 9 a.m. sharp. Photos and descriptions of items can be viewed on the Old Friends website, www.oldfriendsequine.org, and bids can be emailed to oldfriendsproxybids@gmail.com.

Among the select items featured in the sale are:

- The Kentucky Derby Experience with Hall of Fame Jockey Chris McCarron, includes breakfast at the Churchill Downs track kitchen, meet-and-greets with Derby trainers, jockeys, and horses, and box seats on the First Saturday in May for four (4) people;

- Original Pastelmat 19 x 20, framed portrait of a horse of your choice by international artist Dagmar Galleithner-Steiner, plus dinner with the artist at the famed Holly Hill Inn in Midway, KY;

- The Complete "Champions for Charity" 5-Bottle, Maker's Mark Commemorative Bourbon Collection. Bottles include Lure, AP Indy, Personal Ensign, Zenyatta, and Cigar, each autographed by racing connections;

- A cherry red 1984 historic Chevrolet Silverado Pick-up;

- The Old Friends Derby Halter Collection: Authentic halters worn by Silver Charm, War Emblem, and the late Charismatic, shadowboxed;

- The American Pharoah Collection: a triple halter collection shadowboxed and showcasing the pedigree of the Grand Slam Champion: Pioneerof the Nile, Littleprincessemma, and American Pharoah. Included also is a signed photo of the 2015 Belmont Stakes from Eclipse-winning photograph Barbara Livingston;

- A one- day "Ultimate Horse-Farm Tour" for eight (8) guests: Includes visits with Beholder, Rachel Alexandra, Zenyatta, a tour of the historic Calumet Farm cemetery, and a tour of Old Friends, with lunch at Wallace Station in Midway, KY;

- A Rakuware pot created by Bent Feather Pottery in Goshen, NY., containing horse hair from Old Friends's three Kentucky Derby champions: Silver Charm, Charismatic, and War Emblem;

- Original oil-on-metal portrait of Silver Charm and Touch Gold by renowned wildlife artist Fred Krakowiak.

The auction will be followed immediately by Fasig-Tipton's Turf Showcase, the first North American sale consisting entirely of yearlings with "turf appeal." All yearlings cataloged have been approved on both conformation and pedigree by Fasig-Tipton.

"Our thanks to everyone at Fasig-Tipton for this extraordinary opportunity," said Old Friends President Michael Blowen."We appreciate their support of all our retirees, and for the recognition that these athletes have great value and meaning beyond their racing and breeding years."

"Old Friends does an amazing job," said Boyd Browning, Fasig-Tipton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are so happy to incorporate this unique auction to benefit their efforts with the launch of the inaugural Turf Showcase."

For additional information, contact the Old Friends office at (502) 863-1775

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.