Spa All-Sources Handle Jumps 4.4%

For the second time in the past three years the New York Racing Association set a record for all-sources wagering on racing at Saratoga Race Course, concluding the 2017 meet with a handle of $676,709,490. The 2017 handle eclipsed the previous high set in 2015 by 4.4%.

The increase in wagering from all sources included $157,014,965 in on-track handle, a 3.4% increase over last season, which incorporates live pari-mutuel wagering at Saratoga Race Course, at NYRA's downstate tracks and New York State residents who wager through NYRA Bets.

Additionally, the $47,870,987 in handle generated on Travers Stakes Day marked the second highest handle in history for Saratoga's premier day of racing, an increase of 5% over 2016.

"The 2017 Saratoga meet has truly been outstanding, and for that I would like to extend my gratitude to the fans, owners, trainers, and jockeys who continue to make Saratoga so special," said NYRA CEO and president Chris Kay. "I also want to recognize the men and women of the New York Racing Association who helped make this meet so successful. The record wagering is a reflection of the work of our racing office, the expansion of our national ADW platform NYRA Bets, and the increased reach of our groundbreaking television program Saratoga Live. And finally, we were certainly blessed with fantastic weather."

The 40-day meet included 69 stakes worth $18.775 million in purses.

Total paid attendance for the 2017 Saratoga meet was 1,117,838.

Figures for all-sources handle (exclusive of international settlements) at Saratoga dating back to 2010, the start of the 40-day meet, are as follows:

All-Sources Handle

2010 $551,660,724

2011* $526,251,819

2012 $588,351,964

2013 $586,617,240

2014 $571,163,485

2015 $648,272,805

2016 $647,322,503

2017 $676,709,490



*39 race days, due to weather cancellation

Live racing returns Friday, Sept. 8 to Belmont Park.

