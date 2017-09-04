West Coast 'Impressive' in First Work After Travers Win

With training at Del Mar nearing an end for the summer, trainer Bob Baffert sent several of his best horses out for key works Sept. 4 to prepare for top-level starts in the early fall.

Among five grade 1 winners who worked for the Hall of Fame trainer Monday morning, Gary and Mary West's West Coast may have left the best impression.

Working in company with Gold Cup at Santa Anita Stakes (G1) winner Cupid, the Flatter colt logged his first workout since his 3 1/4-length Travers Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) victory Aug. 26. West Coast is training toward a start in the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby (G1) at Parx Racing Sept. 23.

Cupid could land in the Sept. 30 Awesome Again Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park or the Oct. 7 Jockey Club Gold Cup (G1) at Belmont Park, Baffert said.

Both were given a time of :35 3/5 for three furlongs.

"They were just breezing—just galloping," Baffert said. "West Coast looked impressive. He came out of the Travers really well. He's always been a good, strong horse, but he's just coming around now and we were patient with him."

Also training for a trip to Parx was China Horse Club International and Clearsky Farms' Abel Tasman, who covered six furlongs in 1:11 3/5 in preparation for the $1 million Cotillion Stakes (G1) on the same day as the Pennsylvania Derby.

TVG Pacific Classic (G1) winner Collected recorded his first work since his upset of stablemate Arrogate in the 1 1/4-mile test with an easy three furlongs in :37 flat. The 4-year-old City Zip colt was one of just two horses (100 total worked Monday) to get the rare Southern California "breezing" tag.

Completing the grade 1 workout quintet for Baffert was Vale Dori, who covered four furlongs in :49 2/5 in preparation for the Zenyatta Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Sept. 30.

Other notable workers Monday at Del Mar were grade 1 winner Midnight Storm (three furlongs in :36 3/5) and 2016 champion 2-year-old filly Champagne Room (six furlongs in 1:13 3/5).