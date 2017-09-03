Copper Bullet Sidelined With Shin Issues

Saratoga Special Stakes Presented by Coors Light (G2) winner Copper Bullet will almost surely miss the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) because of shin issues, co-owner Ron Winchell said Sept. 3.

"He's got some shins, so we're going to give him some rest and get him ready for his 3-year-old year," Winchell said of the More Than Ready colt he owns in partnership with Willis Horton Racing. "He needs some time off and horses tell you what to do. In a perfect world we would make the Breeders' Cup, but we'll give him time off now to hopefully get rewarded later."

After some early season antics, including a hectic run in the June 30 Bashford Manor Stakes (G3) at Churchill Downs in which he placed second, Copper Bullet figured things out in the Saratoga Special. He drew off to a four-length victory for trainer Steve Asmussen.

SHEA: Copper Bullet All Business in Saratoga Special

Although the Aug. 13 effort more than encouraged his connections for more 2-year-old success, Winchell reinforced that the colt's ultimate goal is an opportunity to run in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1).

"We want to look at the big prize and not get caught up with the little prize," Winchell said. "I love the Breeders' Cup, but we buy these horses to make it to the Derby."

A $200,000 purchase by Winchell at the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale, Copper Bullet has two wins and two seconds from four starts.