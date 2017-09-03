Gun Runner in Great Shape After Woodward Romp

Winchell Thoroughbreds and Three Chimneys Farm's Gun Runner returned from his 10 1/4-length victory in the $750,000 Woodward presented by NYRA Bets (G1) at Saratoga Race Course in great shape, according to trainer Steve Asmussen Sept. 3.

"He came back perfect," Asmussen said. "We're on a fun ride, He's won three grade 1s since he came back from Dubai—three grade 1s by over 22 something lengths. He's the best one in the barn. What makes these horses great is how they compete on the racetrack. I never thought it was fair to compare horses that didn't get to defend themselves."

The 4-year-old son of Candy Ride captured his third grade 1 victory in a row in the Woodward, after taking the Stephen Foster Handicap at Churchill Downs and the Whitney Stakes a month earlier Aug. 5. His first grade 1 score came in the Clark Handicap at Churchill, in his last race of 2016 to close out his 3-year-old year, after placing second to Tamarkuz in the Las Vegas Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1).

His 2017 campaign began with a 5 3/4-length score in the Razorback Handicap (G3) at Oaklawn Park, just before a trip to Dubai, where he finished second to Arrogate in the Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1) March 25.

The Woodward may be his best race yet, according to Asmussen, who was pleased following the Whitney.

"Absolutely, because of the circumstances of the race—more pace in the race, three quarters in :10, and still finished up great," he said. "It's more taxing, but it's perfect because of the nine-week break we have for the Breeders' Cup."

The Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) is the next target for Gun Runner and his team. The Classic will be the third 1 1/4-mile race of his career, and remains a question following his third-place finish in the 2016 Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) and a third in last year's Travers Stakes (G1), though Asmussen said he has nothing but confidence in his charge.

"We're in great shape. You can't ever say there's no concern, but we love the position we're in," he said.

Michael Dubb and Bethlehem Stables' Lady Ivanka was tired but in good order following her three-quarter length victory in the $350,000 Spinaway Stakes (G1), trainer Rudy Rodriguez said Sunday morning.

The 2-year-old Oklahoma-bred outgamed Maya Malibu in deep stretch to win the seven-furlong sprint, improving to two-for-two and automatically qualifying for the $2 million 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) Nov. 4.

"We got lucky yesterday where the race unfolded like we expected," Rodriguez said. "I was a little concerned when we went a little wider because we've been teaching her to take more dirt behind her. The track was playing fair. It's not like a couple of weeks ago where it was all inside speed."

Lady Ivanka prepared at Belmont Park under the care of Rodriguez' brother and assistant Gus, which paid off when the Tiz Wonderful filly posted an eight-length score in her debut at 5 1/2 furlongs Aug. 9 at the Spa.

Rudy Rodriguez said he thought Lady Ivanka had potential to be special, but wanted to downplay expectations. The result was a second Spinaway victory for the trainer, who won with Condo Commando in 2014. It was also his first grade 1 win since Dads Caps took the 2015 Carter Handicap (G1) at Aqueduct Racetrack.

"She showed us a lot of talent from the beginning," he said of Lady Ivanka. "My brother Gus trained her at Belmont and the first time we ran her, he was excited. It's a lot easier to keep it quiet and let the horse do it, because if you're expecting a lot and they don't get results, then everything falls apart for the owners, trainers, jockeys, grooms, hot walkers; it's tough. So, we tried to take it as it comes. But my brother did pretty much all the work, I'm just here to run her.

"She was coming up to the race very, very good. It was nice and easy and she was just looking to race. She came up tired after but you expect that. They went fast in front. When she made a big run, we were close enough to get it. We're very proud of her."

Rodriguez said Lady Ivanka's next spot is not determined, though the Frizette Stakes (G1) Oct. 8 remains a possibility.

"She ate everything last night. Everything went perfect," Rodriguez said. "We'll talk to the owners in the next couple of days. If she bounces back, I don't see why not. You have to run when they want to run. We'll give her a break but if she keeps acting the way she is, we'll go."