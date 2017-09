Moonshine Memories got a late start to the Del Mar summer meet, but found her stride at the right time.

After a one-length debut win Aug. 19, the Malibu Moon filly once again sped to the lead in the $300,000 Del Mar Debutante (G1) Sept. 2 and prevailed by a half-length over longshot Piedi Bianchi in a final time of 1:23.61.