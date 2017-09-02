Bold Warrior Gets First Black-Type Winner

Like What I See brought smiles to his backers every step of the way in the $102,200 Colin Stakes Sept. 2 at Woodbine, where he landed the first black-type stakes win for his sire, Bold Warrior.

Trained by Nicholas Gonzalez, the gelding notched his second win in a row when he dove through the wire ahead of three rivals under Emma-Jayne Wilson. The duo stopped the clock at 1:11.04 for six furlongs on a fast all-weather track.

Like What I See is owned by Julianne Lewis, Martha Gonzalez, Richard Rizzo, and Ralph Klicker. He was bred in New Jersey by Hal Snowden out of the Lost Soldier mare After the Applause.

Bold Warrior was trained by the late Hall of Fame trainer H. Allen Jerkens for owner and breeder Irving Cowan. He won three races from eight starts, but his value at the breeding shed is through his bloodlines. A son of Bernardini , the 9-year-old stallion is out of the Kris S. mare Hollywood Wildcat. Hollywood Wildcat was the 3-year-old champion filly of 1993, with scores in the Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1), Hollywood Oaks (G1), and Del Mar Invitational Oaks (G2T). As a broodmare she produced multiple grade 2 winner War Chant, group 2 winner Ivan Denisovich, and stakes winner Ministers Wild Cat .

Bold Warrior stood the 2017 season at Roseglade Farm in Kentucky for an advertised fee of $2,500.