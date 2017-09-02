Pacific Gale is First Black-Type Winner for Flat Out

Tobey Morton's Pacific Gale became the first black-type stakes winner for her freshman sire Flat Out when she rallied three-wide into the lane and drew off for a 3 1/4 length victory in the $60,000 Sorority Stakes Sept. 2 at Monmouth Park.

Out of the Forestry mare Pacific Whisper, Pacific Gale was making her third start, after she broke her maiden June 29 at Belmont Park, then finished sixth in the July 21 Schuylerville Stakes (G3) at Saratoga Race Course. In the six-furlong Sorority, the bay filly rated in second behind pacesetter Little Dipper through fractions of :22.16 and :44.95, then overtook the frontrunner in the stretch to complete the distance in 1:10.54 on a fast track.

Bred in Kentucky by Bally Breeders, Pacific Gale was purchased by Morton for $72,000 at this year's Ocala Breeders' Sale April 2-year-olds in training sale.

Flat Out entered stud at Spendthrift Farm in 2014 after a career that saw him win nine of 29 starts, including the 2013 Cigar Mile Handicap (G1) and the 2011 and 2012 editions of the Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes (G1). The son of Flatter stood for an advertised fee of $7,000 in 2017.