Australian Stakes Winners Have Eye on The Everest

Australian Hall of Fame trainer David Hayes has some tough decisions and negotiations coming up in the next month about October's $10 million running of The Everest after Vega Magic took the first group 1 of the new season, the Sept. 2 New Zealand Bloodstock Memsie Stakes at Caulfield.

Hayes, who trains in partnership with his sons Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig, already has secured a slot from Star Casino in the prestigious turf race for the Lindsay Park team, but he has not decided which horse will fill it.

"I have always thought Redkirk Warrior (GB) would be the right horse for the slot, but we have Vega Magic and Sheidel (AUS) that are group 1-winning sprinters as well, and a good group of 3-year-olds," David Hayes said. "Obviously we want as many as we can get in it."

The Everest is the world's richest 1,200-meter race, set for an inaugural running Oct. 14 at Randwick. Twelve slots were sold to investors in a model similar to that of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1).

Vega Magic, who is unbeaten since he joined the Lindsay Park team—including a victory in the Darley Goodwood Stakes (G1) in May—laid claim to a spot in The Everest with his controlling win in the Memsie at 1,400 meters and defied a bias against leaders.

He was able to find the front and go steady in the early stages and then surged away to beat Black Heart Bart (AUS) and Tosen Stardom by two lengths.

"I think he's the first horse to lead into the wind and still win," said jockey Craig Williams. "When the pace came out of the race, it suited my horse. He relaxed in front, quickened well, and ran all the way through the line."

The win left David Hayes hoping to find another slot holder keen on having Vega Magic represent him in The Everest.

"There's $10 million up there (in Sydney), so he would be a logical one for the Rupert Clarke (Stakes) or The Everest, and I'm thinking The Everest," David Hayes said. "It's more to do with (owner) Wally Daly and what they want to do and what deal can be struck. There are a lot of people very keen on him if the owners on our side are prepared to do it.

"He'd be a lovely fresh horse up there. He's got six weeks to it and he would come out with horns on I think."

Redkirk Warrior returns to racing next week at Moonee Valley and would have to be convincing winner to deny Vega Magic the star slot.

Meanwhile the training trio is coveting the Coolmore slot in The Everest, after Formality (AUS) took the Sept. 2 Furious Stakes (G2) at Randwick in the navy blue of the Irish Stud.

It was the Fastnet Rock (AUS) filly's second win over the course for The Everest this preparation, and she is set to take on males in the Sept. 23 Golden Rose (G1) at Rosehill.

"I think we will lean toward the Golden Rose with her. That is the No. 1 plan, so I'd say we will go there,'' Ben Hayes said. "But we will discuss our options with Coolmore as they have an Everest slot."

Formality (AUS) was one of five winners for Kerrin McEvoy at Randwick Saturday. He might have found his Everest ride in Redzel (AUS), who dominated the Concorde Stakes (G3).

Redzel gave all his rivals weight, carrying 60 kilograms as a group 1 winner from the Doomben 10,000, and never gave them a chance.

"(Trainers) Peter and Paul (Snowden) said he's fast, use that first furlong to get control of the race, and just build it up from there," McEvoy explained of his tactics in the 1,000-meter contest. "He's arguably improved. ... He deserves a spot in The (Everest) field. Everything is pointing towards a great preparation."