Vaccarezza, Williams Host Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser

Owner/trainer Carlo Vaccarezza and owner John Williams, co-owners of Frank and Dino's restaurant in Boca Raton, Fla., will donate 20% of all sales Sunday, Sept. 3, through Wednesday, Sept. 6, to the J.J. Watt Foundation to fund Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Vaccarezza, who trained multiple grade I winner Little Mike and is stabled at Palm Meadows, and Williams, owner of J and J Stables, have spoken to the Justin J. Watt Foundation and are looking forward to the support from the general public as well as horsemen throughout South Florida.

"If you look at what's happening it's truly heartbreaking," Vaccarezza said. "We have to help these people. I saw pictures the other day of two cowboys rescuing horses who were going to drown. We need to do whatever we can to help these people and support the Watt Foundation."

Vaccarezza and Williams have also hosted fundraisers for the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund in the past.

Frank and Dino's is located at 39 S.E. 1st Avenue in Boca Raton. Reservations can be made at frankanddinos.com or by calling (561) 218-4636.