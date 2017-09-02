Sidney's Candy Bought by Turkish Bloodstock

Grade 1 winner Sidney's Candy has been purchased by Tarik Tekce's Turkish Bloodstock and will ship to Turkey in mid-October, where he will stand at Karacabey Stud in 2018 for US$8,000.

The 10-year-old stallion will be the first son of Candy Ride to stand in Turkey. He has entered a 30-day quarantine at Elmendorf Farm near Lexington.

"We have really good broodmare stock to offer Sidney's Candy," Tekce said in an announcement of the stallion's purchase and relocation. "I believe he will have success as much as Victory Gallop and Lion Heart, who are already standing in Turkey and are leading sires."

A homebred racing for Jenny and Sidney Craig, Sidney's Candy won five graded stakes and placed in three others as a 3-year-old under the Craig Family Trust banner. He was at his best at 3, when he won the 2010 San Vicente Stakes and San Felipe Stakes (both G2) en route to a Santa Anita Derby (G1) victory. He finished 17th in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1). He also won the La Jolla Handicap (G2) and Sir Beaufort Stakes (G3) that year.

At 4, under the ownership of WinStar Farm and Rubio B. Stable, he won the Fourstardave Handicap (G2T) and ran third in the Shadwell Turf Mile Stakes (G1T). Sidney's Candy retired with a 7-4-1 record from 17 starts, and earned $1.1 million. He stood at WinStar Farm from 2012-2016, and shuttled to Argentina's Haras La Pasion in the Province of Buenos Aires between 2012-17.

Sidney's Candy has produced four black-type winners, including graded stakes winners Converge, Lencelot and Pluja.